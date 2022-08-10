Yesterday’s Huila Lottery Results

The Huila Lottery carried out the last draw on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. All the numbers that fell and the result can be consulted LIVE AND ONLINE for all of Colombia. Who won the jackpot in the latest Drawing No. 4559?

FINAL IN HUILA! The jackpot went to the 4884 series 055. The dry millionaires can be seen AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

Huila Lottery | This Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Draw No. 4526 will be held. results can be viewed AT THE END OF THE NOTE As soon as the draw is over, it begins at 11:00 p.m. Colombian time.

This is one of the most popular gambling games in Colombia. It has a game format similar to the rest of the Colombian Lotteries, where you have to choose a specific combination of numbers. The person who matches all the numbers wins the jackpot.

Draws run every Tuesday (except for holidays). In case of coinciding with a holiday, the game will be held on the next business day.

The prize must be requested once the draw is over and the full amount will never be delivered, since the winner must pay 20% tax.

Yesterday’s results | Huila Lottery: Last Draw No. 4559 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

This draw will take place from 11:00 p.m. and the results can be seen a while later in this note.

Huila de Colombia Lottery: what days, what time and when is the draw held

The two draws take place every Tuesday (except public holidays) from 23:00.

How much money can I win in the Colombian Huila Lottery?

The biggest prize of the Huila de Colombia Lottery is $1,200,000. However, there are also various minor dry ones with a greater chance of being awarded.