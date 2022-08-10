Yachts in Majorca | The gigayate ‘Rising Sun’ of millionaire David Geffen returns to Palma

The giga yacht of 138 meters in length rising sun American film and music producer David Geffen is again in front of Mallorca. The ship arrived from Italy in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday (August 10). She could be seen yesterday in the Bay of Palma, in Es Portixol.

The ship was built by Lürssen at Werf in Bremen in 2004 and initially belonged to Oracle CEO, Larry Ellison. In 2010 Geffen acquired the yacht. She offers space for 18 passengers in 9 cabins and up to 45 crew members on five decks with around 8,000 square meters of living space. On board you can find a basketball court, a wine cellar and a private cinema, among other things. She sails under the flag of the tax haven of the Cayman Islands.

The yacht is particularly popular with the American elite. Among others, Geffen has had on board the actor Tom Hanksto former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michellealready the queen of television Oprah Winfrey. It is also said that the head of Amazon, Jeff Bezosspent a few days aboard the exclusive ship.

The gigantic ship has often been a guest off Mallorca. She was sighted in 2015, 2018 and 2019, among others. In 2013 and 2014 the yacht was also on the island, when Bruce Springsteen and his wife traveled on board and explored the beauty of Mallorca from there.

In 2020, David Geffen spent the first few weeks of the pandemic on the ship to protect himself from the coronavirus. He posted photos of life on board, drawing much criticism on social media. The charge was that while the world was painfully enduring the fallout from the virus, the entertainment mogul was making a good living in the Caribbean.

Geffen made a fortune with various record companies from the 1970s onwards. Artists he has signed include bob dylan, Donna Summer, Tom Waits, Nirvana, Guns & Roses Y John Lennon, among others . Beginning in the 1980s he also produced films, including beetlejuice. In the 1990s he founded the successful film studio DreamWorks together with steven spielberg Y Jeffrey Katzenberg. Geffen is known as a philanthropist with a huge art collection and as a generous donor to Democrats in the US.