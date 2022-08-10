WWE updates the banner of the ‘WWE Superstars’ section

The ‘WWE Superstars’ banner has been updated.

Over the years, WWE has needed to create new faces to dominate the company as its previous stars have either retired or made the leap to Hollywood. We can get a clue, through their website, about who WWE considers as their new stars or at least the most marketable.

Recently, the company has updated the ‘WWE Superstars’ banner, this update could not be very important, but it is an indication of who the company wants us to see as soon as we enter that section. In the previous banner we could find Big E, AJ Styles, Finn Bálor, etc. Next, we show you the before and after after the update of the banner on your WWE superstars website.

Before.

After.

Of course, there is representation of the four company brands. In said banner, we can find several champions of the company, this is the case of Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, The Usos, Bron Breakker, Meiko Satomura and Mandy Rose. In addition to the supposed stars that will be the face of the company in the future, it is the case of Theory and Cora Jade.

Remember to consult TurnHeelWrestling to keep up to date with the latest news about WWE, AEW and other companies of Pro Wrestlingas well as everything related to UFC, Bellator and ONE in our dedicated section. In addition, you can follow us on our social networks so you don’t miss any of the news: TwitterFacebook, Discord, YouTube, Twitch and Instagram.