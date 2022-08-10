With very Miami photos, Sofia Vergara rediscovered one of her passions

They say that one always returns to the places where he was happy and Sofia Vergara, the star of the TV show modern-familythis could be a true statement, since she shared a whole gallery of the places and people she spent the last few days with in Miami, this paradisiacal Florida city where the Colombian began her career as a model in the 1980s. Her Instagram account became a album that revealed the details of the “getaway” with his family for an engagement party. Also a judge of America’s Got Talent could not help but take a selfie very in the style of the “city of the sun”.

The 50-year-old actress showed off her figure on her networks and alluded to her age, writing: “50tona tasty”. In addition, she exposed on her networks how she spent it having traveled to Miami from Californiawhere you have your current residence.

In the first photograph, she poses in what looks like a restaurant, while enjoying the company of other women. “Family time in Miami”was the description with which he accompanied his publication in which he stands out in the foreground with his mother, Margarita.

Later, that same day she was active on the social network, since she made another publication to which she wrote: “Miami Nights”. The actress wore an orange dress next to her family and the resemblance between her and the members of her image was surprising. This was a detail that did not go unnoticed by her more than 26 million followers, who filled them with praise and joked about which was the real Sofia. “Igualitas”, one person reacted. “An impressive photo,” another told him.

And for those who wonder why the Colombian traveled to this city, she also left everything in evidence in different photographs of an engagement party in which she wore a long yellow dress.

Vergara gave a lecture on how to combine vibrant colors in Latin women, through their different clothing choices to enjoy the city. Her last night was spent in a long orange dress..

In addition to these multiple snapshots of her and her group walking and partying, the Latina enjoyed the magical landscape and took a selfie with a very characteristic Miami background. Like so many other celebrities who enjoy the Florida city in summer, like Shawn Mendes, who celebrated her birthday there this weekend, the actress took advantage of the sun with the caption: “Nothing like waking up by the sea”, as the ocean bulged out behind them.

Among the thousands of people who reacted to her publication, her colleague from America’s Got Talent, Heidi Klum, who reminded her that her vacation had come to an end. “Can’t wait to see you Tuesday,” she wrote. And it is that the appointment was the talent show that is broadcast live for NBC. The supermodel was at a local Miami hotel recently, so the two of them wowed the whole city.