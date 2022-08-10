With painted nails and a purple car? This would be Jason Momoa’s villain in Fast and Furious 10 I Cinema PREMIERE

Without a doubt, Jason Momoa has become one of the most beloved actors today, but his presence in fast and furious 10 it will make us hate it. Or at least that’s what the actor promises. the protagonist of Aquaman is just one of many stars joining the motorized franchise in its penultimate installment. And fortunately, it will offer something very different from what we have seen in it.

It is not yet known what the plot will be. fast and furious 10, but Jason Momoa will be the key to destroying Toretto and his family. His character is expected to join Cipher (Charlize Theron) and together they plan revenge against the team led by Vin Diesel. Despite his antagonistic role, we will not see the same Momoa as before.

One of the first glimpses of Jason Momoa in fast and furious 10

During a recent interview for GQ, the actor gave the first details of his role in the film and mentioned that his outfit will be somewhat surprising for viewers, as he will have his toenails painted pink and will drive a purple vehicle. Also, he will have a completely new personality:

“It’s been hard because people always think I’m the guy who plays macho characters. But I wanted to move from place. I wanted something new. Things are changing, and even the villain characters I play now are eccentric. I feel like a peacock at the highest level and I am having the time of my life.”

It is not the first time that Momoa has hinted at playing a rather particular character. A few months ago she declared that his villain would be “a very flamboyant bad boy with a bit of flair.” However, before discovering how many surprises we will not bring, Momoa will appear in the sequel to Aquaman, scheduled so far for March 2023. This film faces an uncertain outlook, especially due to the scandals of Amber Heard and her possible departure from the franchise. However, it seems that the story will take us to places never seen before, particularly with her allegories about climate change:

“It’s much more fun than the first one. I had a wonderful time making it. There are a lot of things that we salvage. I don’t want to go into too much detail, but we’re really speeding things up and showing what’s going to happen to Earth. And no, it’s not because of the aliens.”

who will be in fast and furious 10?

For this installment we will see again Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham and Helen Mirren. New additions include Jason Momoa as the big villain to beat, Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher in the suicide squad), Alan Ritchson (reacher) and Rita Moreno. The film is about to finish filming in Europe after a chaotic production, in which director Justin Lin resigned due to alleged differences with Vin Diesel. Its premiere is scheduled for May 2023.