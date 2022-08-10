Willow defends her father Will Smith after punching Chris Rock

After Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock for hitting him at the 2022 Oscars, his daughter Willow spoke about this fact: “It did not shake me as much as my own internal demons,” said the artist.

“I see all my family as human beings and I love and accept them for all their humanity. Because of the position we are in, our humanity is sometimes not accepted, and we are expected to act in a way that is not conducive to healthy human living and not conducive to being honest,” he said. Willow for the magazine Billboard.

As remembered, Will Smith He commented that, despite what was said on social networks, he was solely responsible for the action against Chris Rock and made it clear that his wife Jada Pinkett Smith did not incite him to aggression.

“I made the decision on my own, based on my own experiences and my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with rabbit. Sorry my love. I want to apologize to my children and my relative for letting me get carried away like that at that time, ”she explained at the time.

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock

Four months have passed since Will Smith starred in a controversial moment at the 2022 Oscars award ceremony, in which he slapped Chris Rock, the presenter of that segment of the gala.

In a video posted on his official social media, Smith He explained that he took this moment, after reflecting and “turning the subject over”, to answer some of the questions most consulted by his fans.

“It’s all blurry. I contacted Chris and the message he got back to me is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will. So I’m telling you, Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here when you’re ready to talk.” Smith in the video.

“It’s all blurry. I contacted Chris and the message he got back to me is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will. So I’m telling you, Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here when you’re ready to talk.” Smith in the video.

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER+ 16 OBI-WAN KENOBI or how to play with nostalgia to excite fans

Obi-Wan, you are my only hope! Following the season finale of the Obi-Wan Kennobi series, Lucia Barja and Michael Livia discuss the good, the bad and the improvable in the series starring Ewan McGregor, which includes the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin and his alter ego Darth Vader. What did this premiere mean for the future of the Star Wars universe? Here we leave you the clues.