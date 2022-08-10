Will there be ‘Top Gun 3’? Miles Teller and Tom Cruise have spoken after the blockbuster of ‘Maverick’

Related news

Top Gun: Maverick, the most successful film of the year and of the career of its protagonist could have a third part. Miles Teller, who plays Bradley, the son of his late friend Goose, in the film, has acknowledged that he is in talks with Tom Cruise about a possible sequel: “It would be great, but it all depends on Tom (Cruise),” said the actor. .

After its seventh weekend in theaters, the sequel to the 1986 film is out close to grossing $1.2 billion at the box office. A milestone in Cruise’s career, who this year exceeded the billion barrier for the first time, since until now his greatest success was 791 million Mission Impossible: Fallout.

The sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski has surpassed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessone of the most anticipated releases of Marvel in 2022, as the highest grossing film of the year worldwide.

Top Gun Maverick | Spanish Official Trailer | Paramount Pictures UK



Top Gun: Maverick it is also the second film of the pandemic era to exceed $1 billion. Despite its success, its data lags behind Spider-Man: No Way Homea film that grossed close to 2,000 million at the box office, a figure that only five films in the history of cinema have achieved.

The last decision will have Tom Cruise, which was initially not very open to the possibility of a third installment. For now, he is devoted to the production of Mission Impossible 7which is shooting on location in London.

