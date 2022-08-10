Why Oppo and OnePlus can no longer sell cell phones and what relationship does this decision have with Nokia

Nokia filed a lawsuit against Oppo and OnePlus for 4G and 5G patents (REUTERS / Sergio Perez / File Photo)

The phones of one plus Y Oppoboth brands owned by BBK, which also owns Realmecannot be sold in Germany from next August 5, due to a dispute with Nokia.

The conflict begins due to a cross-licensing of 4G and 5G due to the use of its patents; The Finnish company sought to establish a price that the Asian manufacturers considered high, so the dispute was taken to legal instances that triggered the current situation.

The German versions of the websites, both Oppo and OnePlus, are not even allowed to display one of the smartphones of its product line, although it is still able to sell others such as headphones or accessories

Oppo, like OnePlus, continue to provide after-sales services and release operating system updates for their users after the lawsuit filed by Nokia. (PORTALTIC)



The Oppo branch in Spain issued a statement in which they assure that nokia he made a hasty decision to involve the German judiciary in the dispute. As reported, this would have happened the day after the expiration of the 4G contract between the two companies, so they consider that the interruption of sales in Germany is temporary.

This is how it was decided that Oppo continue to maintain its operations in that country by providing after-sales services and launching updates to the operating system for your users.

However, the solution to this conflict between companies could have implications far beyond the German borders. Although a small amount to be paid for each device sold as a license will be agreed, this exit must involve the global market and not only that of Germany.

In a statement issued to media such as The Verge, Spenser Blank, director of communications at OnePlus, stated that the company is actively working to resolve the legal problem resulting from the lawsuit filed by Nokia.

OnePlus and Oppo saw their operations hurt in Germany, where they can no longer sell or promote their devices following the lawsuit filed by Nokia.



In addition, like Oppo, services such as software updates and after-sales will remain in force because this problem is only related to the sale of new devices, not the support of those that were delivered before the ban.

In the most extreme case, the situation between Nokia, Oppo and OnePlus could trigger an exit of both manufacturers from the German market and, although these companies are optimistic about the end of this conflict, the reality is that Nokia’s complaint has also arrived in nearby countries such as Spain, United Kingdom, Netherlands, France, Finland and Sweden.

If justice decides to rule in favor of the Finnish technology company, the operations of Oppo and OnePlus would be harmed not only in Germany, but also in the other countries mentioned.

As a result of this incident, other companies have decided to be on the lookout for a renewal of its agreements with Nokia to avoid taking part in similar scenarios in important markets.

Oppo and OnePlus are, together with Xiaomithe brands that benefited the most from the fall of Huawei in the German market, collecting a good part of the sales that they stopped obtaining.

