Why is Khloé Kardashian in no hurry to name her child?

“We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November,” Kardashian’s rep told Page Six in July. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate mother for such a beautiful blessing.”

A source clarified to the same media: “khloe Y tristan they already had the baby in process when the scandal broke. Then, khloe I was like, ‘I’m going to do it alone.

And it seems that the statement of the founder of Good American raising her newborn alone is true. According to Us WeeklySister kardashian moved on to a private equity investor, but things “fizzled out between them” and the two split a few weeks ago.

Regarding his relationship with Thompson, AND! News He reported that the new baby hasn’t put them back together Y they haven’t spoken beyond “co-parenting issues”. Despite relationship problems, kardashian is happy that True have a new brother.

Khloé Kardashian wants her new baby’s name to be ‘perfect’

Although it is possible that Khloe Kardashian have to raise her new baby independently, she has been open about wanting to make co-parenting work with her ex-boyfriend and the baby’s father, tristan thompsonaccording to CNN. He also expressed his enthusiasm to give a brother to Trueand you don’t want to rush into giving the new baby a name.

“Khloé is on cloud nine,” a source told People . “Get a brother to True It’s been quite a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby. khloe hasn’t shared a name yet. She’s taking her time with the name.” This doesn’t sound too different from Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jennerwho changed the name of his son and has not yet announced the new one.

The clan kardashian jenner He is also showing his support for KoKo as she welcomes her new baby. “Congratulations Major @khloekardashian,” he tweeted. Caitlyn Jenner on August 5, in response to the news. “I love you so much! You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!” We congratulate Khloe Kardashian for her new baby and we can’t wait until the name is revealed.