Why does everyone love Rosalía?

We are just a stone’s throw away from receiving Rosalía in Mexico City to hear her sing the songs from her most recent album “Motomami”. Leaving many of her fans waiting for her arrival at the National Auditorium on August 14 and 15. Being her first world tour in which she will be in many countries sharing great moments with her fans, not for nothing has the artist been the winner of eight Latin Grammy Awards.

Proving that she is very good at singing and dancing and at the same time inspiring her fans with her outfits memorable or her personality that has placed her as one of the most beloved artists of the moment. We leave you some points that show why she is always a trend!

He loves his job

From the beginning, he demonstrated his love for music, beginning to sing at the age of 7, collaborating with different artists and programs that allowed him to be noticed. Little by little, she captivated the hearts of more people and it was until she released her first album in 2017 that her life changed. Even she has mentioned that she does everything for love and not for money «I would continue making music even without earning a single euro”. Demonstrating all the effort and affection that she puts into everything she does for her and that is reflected by her fans when they learn more about her.

Has a mesmerizing show

Very few artists manage to have such an original concept, Rosalía achieves that as soon as you hear the first chord of her songs you can immediately identify her. She achieving unparalleled shows very much in the style of great artists such as Beyoncé, Katy Perry or Rihanna but with her Spanish wave that completely characterizes her. Having music, dance and a whole show that surely makes the majority dance.

empower people

Rosalía empowers men and women to join the same cause, be free and enjoy life as it is. One of the factors that always makes her trend is the way she shows that she is not trying to be someone else. She just wants to be happy and have fun doing what she loves. With many songs that manage to stay in the heads of many because of the powerful messages that she has about her and that makes people feel motomamis with her.

unique collaborations

La Rosalía does know how to choose the collaborations for her albums or the songs of her friends very well. Very few artists can say that they have collaborated with the greats of the moment and she has achieved hits that make them immortal songs like “La noche de Anoche” with Bad Bunny, “Me x You, You x Me” beside Ozuna or how to forget one of his best-known hits “With height” with J. Balvin and El Guincho. That without neglecting the collaborations with Travis Scott, Tokischa, C Tangana, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish and many more artists.

Mix musical genres like nobody else

If you listen to a song by Rosalía, it will surely stay in your mind because it is very different from everything that others do. In his musical concept, he usually mixes traditional flamenco with the copla and with modern styles such as pop, trap, hip hop, electronic, urban and even experimental music to give him an original touch that makes his songs by other artists stand out.

To listen and download his most recent album, click here. Remember that to buy your tickets for his concert in Mexico you just have to click here.