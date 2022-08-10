Why Cristin Milioti beat up Leonardo DiCaprio for 12 hours

Undoubtedly, if there is a job that showed that Leonardo Dicaprio is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood was The wolf of Wall Street. However, she had to wait for 2015 and her role in the revenant to finally win the Oscar statuette for Best Actor.

But back to the movie Martin Scorsesethere the heartthrob shared a cast with great figures, among them margot robbie, Matthew McConaughey, Jonah Hill Y Christine Miliotiamong many other stars. The latter gave life to the first wife of Leo’s character in the film.

Cristin and Leo in The Wolf of Wall Street.

This film, nothing more and nothing less than next to Leonardo Dicaprio and based on a true story was Cristin’s first major production in Hollywood. In addition, her role as Teresa Petrillo has a key role because she is the person who drives Jordan Belfort to promote her career, later becoming a true heavyweight in the world of finance.

Now, almost ten years after the premiere of The wolf of Wall Streetthe actress recalls her time in the film and the scenes and moments she had to live with Leo DiCaprio. In dialogue with Independent, he was also encouraged to reveal one of the best kept secrets of the film’s shooting.

Christine Milioti He recounted the terror he felt during the shoot: “I spent a lot of that experience terrified of messing it up… It was weeks drinking the smallest can of sparkling water I’ve ever seen in the minibar.”

“I had never been on such a big movie set. It was a once in a lifetime experience. I wish I had taken it in more and let go more, but if I had fully taken it in, I would have passed out. I don’t even think my brain processed it,” he added.

Martin Scorsese with Margot and Leo.

But the truth is that Christine Milioti had to shoot a very strong scene, in which he discovers the character of Leonardo Dicaprio in bed with his lover, Naomi Lapaglia, who is played by margot robbiegoes crazy, begins to hit him nonstop and, meanwhile, fills him with questions.

For this reason, he revealed how that particular moment was recorded telling an infidelity: “That was a wild night. We shot from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and we did that scene over and over and over again.”

Every time the take was re-recorded, she had to re-beat non-stop DiCaprio: “I did, a lot of times. I just slapped him for 12 hours. I always had a real attachment to that scene because you can see that this character, who has swallowed a lot of his feelings, is finally letting go.”