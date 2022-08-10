Why are we obsessed with underdressed celebs?

The internet is becoming obsessed with celebrities who dress norm core and we couldn’t agree more: being comfortable has never been so fashionable. For the past few days, opening TikTok seems to enter a parallel universe where Adam Sandler is a fashion icon and Dua Lipa’s flashy looks are falling behind. Que? A plot-twist very unexpected.

It is not a secret that the celebrities they play a very important role in the world of fashion, because they are usually the first people to jump to the newest trends, (or even to create them) often wearing looks that seem unattainable to us, an example of this are style icons like Rihanna or Harry Styles, who always manage to look fits instagrammable and worthy of a magazine cover photo shoot, even in the days where it seems that “they did not try so hard”.

But the rules of the game are changing, and now all Gen Z is #obsessed with celebs who don’t even care what they wear. No trends, flashy garments or the latest of the season, everything here is about comfort. These celebs may not have the goal of becoming style icons, but the Internet has already done its thing and crowned them with their daily looks. effortlessContrary to what they expected, they are attracting a lot of attention.

sandler core she affirms and we listen: dress like underdressed it’s today

Rarely do we see a celebrity within our orbit, and it seems almost impossible that Paris Hilton wears the same joggers than us, and that is because celebs, in addition to having an incredible style, also have an enviable scope for the first pieces of the season, being the first to wear the 2023 catwalk heels.

But what about those celebrities who follow the patent underdressed, and they wear exactly the same clothes as us? It becomes closer to achieve a much closer connection (and relatable) with their fans, on a level that brands high-end they couldn’t understand. Such is the case of celebrities who are grabbing attention with their latest fits 90’s dad type: Robert Pattinson, Billie Eilish, Suki Waterhouse and the obvious actor of the moment, Adam Sandler.

What’s up with Adam Sandler? is influencing both the streets of Los Angeles with his oversized combowhich even has a trend that bears its name in capital letters: sandler core. basketball shorts, t-shirt washed out, a couple of sneakers and sunglasses are his look emblematic. Yep, the baggy look you wore to a Netflix & Chill day is now one of TikTok’s fav aesthetics. And unlike the runway looks of many celebrities, her style IS attainable and very easy to achieve with clothes that we already have.

Be careful, because (following the name of the creator of this trend) the sandler core is invading all our favorite celebs, and the most in of the moment is now translated into the language underdressed: not designer, no high-enda lot less custom made. Only clothes worthy of those days we spent in a pandemic (and if it’s oversized, better!). We see Billie Eilish (the most recognized for her trending looks) wearing the vibe to the fullest sandler core. If you are a fan of euphoria And you saw all the chapters, I’m sure you already related Rue’s looks with this aesthetic too.

The key to the trend sandler core it is comfort above all: XXL clothing + springs in your shorts, seasonal basics and even your pajamas can be your #1 allies to wear the model style off-dutyon his most relaxed days obviously.

The coolest thing about this trend is that it can be worn by anyone, as well as adapted to your personal style: do you want to turn it into a more classic look? you can opt for neutrals that match your accessories, do you prefer to stand out from the crowd without losing comfort? It is possible to transform a norm core look with vibrant colors that make you feel one hundred.

We can see how this trend it molds to our bodies and looks different on everyone who wears it. Our best-dressed celebrities simplify our lives and show us all the different ways we could adapt it to our style, like Hailey Bieber when she decides to hit the streets with a pair of sweatpants prints, or Kendall Jenner when she decides to wear her birkenstock with socks. Paparazzi photos of celebs are definitely going to become your best inspo ally to simplify your looks and wardrobe. But remember, the “less is more” rule applies 100% here.

