where he prefers to spend his holidays

Do you know where Lionel Messi prefers to spend his holidays? There are no doubts: here is the answer!

For the players, the holidays are already over as the various retreats of the teams around the stadium have started a few days ago.Europe. In three weeks some top championships will start, for others like ours A league And La Liga you will have to wait a few more days.

Lionel Messimeanwhile, he prepares to live his second season at PSG and the Parisian fans hope that this year his contribution will be more impactful than last year.

The Argentine, last season, did not particularly shine in Ligue 1 and the numbers, in this sense, are anything but exciting: only 11 goals in 34 appearances. For someone like him, used for years with the Barcelona to score between 30 and 50 season goals, these are very low numbers.

Messi, sea or mountain? This is where La Pulce prefers to spend his holidays

Leo Messialso relying on the posts published on Instagram, has a strong preference for the sea. In his free moments, the Argentine, together with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and his children, he wastes no time and flies to some seaside resort to spend a few relaxing days.

A few weeks ago, before the start of the retreat with the PSGthe Flea spent a few days in the Balearic Islands in the company of his wife and his two former teammates Cesc Fabregas And Luis Suarez. The three stayed in a luxurious villa and spent their days diving in the sea and boat trips. Messi, therefore, he prefers to spend his holidays by the sea, the mountains are probably not for him.