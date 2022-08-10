Where and how can Robux be purchased safely?

Are you looking for safe ways to buy Robux for Roblox but you don’t know how or where to do it? This article will help you with the process, since you have to take different steps if you want to acquire Robux from a browser, cell phone, Xbox or with a physical card.

Robux is a virtual currency that can be purchased by credit or gift card.

This note is addressed to parents who want to know how to buy Robux for their children safely.. The reason for this is that there are many pages that promise to give a good amount of the mentioned coins by taking advantage of the innocence of children. If you have discussed this with your son or daughter and want to give them a few Robux, you can read below what steps to take for the purchase.

What is Robux?

Robux is a virtual currency that can be purchased by credit or gift card.

Surely you already know that Roblox is a platform where users can search for different games and activities to entertain themselves for a while. Most of the time it can be played completely free of charge, but there is the possibility of spending Robux to change the experience.

Robux is a virtual currency for the platform. This is obtained in exchange for real money and allows you to purchase some cosmetic items or additional levels in certain games. As already noted, this is not strictly necessary and can be played without spending any money.

Robux can be purchased separately or paid for a subscription to have a constant flow of this currency every month. In any case, the process to pay for either of these two options is the same and only differs by the platform on which you decide to buy. Let’s check one by one:

Buy Robux from browser

Process with the browser.

The first thing you will have to do is go to roblox.com/upgrades/robux, within the official Roblox page. Here you will see a list with all the prices in dollars with their equivalents in Robux. The center column is for a single payment and the right is to start a monthly subscription with that price. Click on the button that best suits your budget.

Payment page.

Remember that to make the purchase you need to have connected the account that will receive the currency. If so, you will advance to the next screen where you can see all the available payment methods. Here you can pay with Paypal, credit card, debit card or alternative options such as the Nequi card.

Website verification.

If you are worried about giving your data, remember to verify in the navigation bar that you are indeed on the roblox.com page and that the “connection is secure” padlock is there«. Once these conditions are met, you can be sure of making the purchase.

Buy from the mobile application

To get Robux from your cell phone, you need the official application and have the account connected at that time. Once inside, you can go to the top right, where you can see a coin next to the magnifying glass.

Robux application for mobile.

In this section you will see the list of Robux packages and also the monthly subscription. Choose the option that suits you best and press the corresponding button.

Robux purchase process in Cellular.

Here you will be shown a screen from where the amount will be translated into your local currency. How can you realize the operation will be done through Google Playso if you have a card already registered, you will be able to choose it and complete the operation quickly with «1 touch purchase».

Google Play purchase screen.

Otherwise, you can enter your debit or credit card details where requested and complete the purchase.

Buy Robux from Xbox

If your son or daughter is playing from Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, you can go to the Microsoft Store from the console menu.

Xbox menu.

Once inside the app, you can use the search magnifier to simply type “Roblox.”

Search for “Roblox” or “Robux” in the Microsoft Store app on your Xbox.

Here you will find different Robux results. Choose the one that best suits your budget and continue to the payment you can make with different types of cards. You can do this quickly if your card is already registered from other game purchases.

You can find Robux in the Xbox Microsoft Store.

In fact, the payment can be completed even with the Microsoft balance. This is achieved when you redeem a Microsoft gift card through this link. Make sure you have your Microsoft session open and if you want to check if there is a balance in your profile, go to the “Payment options” section of your profile.

Buy in physical (with card)

Finally, some chain stores sell physical Roblox cards. These are usually found near the cash registers next to other cash registers for Xbox, PlayStation, Netflix, etc. These are activated after paying at the checkout and can then be scratched off to reveal a code. The code can be redeemed on the Roblox page (same browser process mentioned above). Simply choose the amount of Robux you want and choose the option “Redeem Roblox card”. Finally, the PIN that was on the card is written.

Care when using Robux

The following must be taken into account regardless of the payment method:

Lots of people make games inside Roblox to earn money. That’s why, they often include too many options to spend Robux within their games to motivate players (many of them children) to spend more money . Someone impulsive can deplete your Robux reserves quickly.

(many of them children) . Someone impulsive can deplete your Robux reserves quickly. It is better to agree limits with the children so that they know how to manage the Robux given by the parents.

Children must be watched so that they do not look for ways to obtain Robux for free, this in order to avoid cases of fraud and / or child abuse.

Source: Roblox