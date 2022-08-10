What to watch today on TV? Wednesday, August 10, 2022 | TV

15.00 / AXN White

‘The last hit’

Heist. USA, 2001 (104 minutes). Director: David Mamet. Cast: Gene Hackman, Danny DeVito, Sam Rockwell, Rebecca Pidgeon.

David Mamet draws a thriller built on a network of spirals and deceptions, as ingenious as hectic. Mamet, who shows off his traditional skill as a screenwriter, deals with the adventures of a group of professional robbers who intend to face his latest work, in the midst of masks and double games. The plot unfolds between threads of intrigue, indebted to classic film noir, and draws a sharp portrait of characters on the edge, entrenched in the work of a memorable cast.

15.20 / TCM

‘The invincible legion’

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon. USA, 1949 (98 minutes). Director: John Ford. Cast: John Wayne, Victor McLaglen, Joanne Dru.

the invincible legion It is the first Western that John Ford shot in color and the second film of the so-called Chivalry Trilogy that complete Fort Apache and Rio Grande. Ford traces an explosive itinerant narrative of overwhelming plastic beauty in which John Wayne, a veteran Cavalry captain on the verge of retirement, has to face a war with the Indians that he cannot avoid. The invincible legion beats between the epic and the intimate and presents its characters, uprooted but always whole, under a halo of unappealable fatality. One of the most bitter, radical and innovative works of the master.

17.50 / TNT

‘Hancock’

USA, 2008 (88 minutes). Director: Peterberg. Cast: Will Smith, Charlize Theron, Jason Bateman.

The figure of Michael Mann as a producer is behind this honest entertainment product. Will Smith gets into the skin of an alcoholic and asocial superhero. The thing runs out of steam towards the middle of the footage, but accumulates effectively shot sequences and Smith’s acting self-confidence is always stimulating.

19.40 / WE ARE

‘Land’

Spain, 1995 (125 minutes). Director: Julio Médem. Interpreters: Carmelo Gómez, Emma Suárez, Silke.

After his memorable debut with Cows and its confirmation with the dazzling red squirrel, Julio Medem offered a new sensory journey in his third film. Land It is a fascinating immersion inside a split character, trapped by conflicting passions and forced to choose between life and death, or, perhaps, between madness and sanity. All this, in reality, a reflection of a throbbing cosmos, as shown by the gigantic zoom that travels from the stars to the red soil of some vineyards.

20.20 / Hollywood

‘Batman Begins’

USA, 2005 (134 minutes). Director: Christopher Nolan. Cast: Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson.

batmanbegins It is the first of the films that form the trilogy dedicated by Christopher Nolan to the Batman. A vibrant and exciting story that goes back to the origins of the hero and that prides itself on being a sample of well-understood commercial cinema. Everything would improve even more in the next installment, the magnificent The dark knight.

21.55 / Telecinco

Semifinals of ‘Idol Kids’

The semifinals of Idol Kids They consist of four galas that include props, costumes, makeup, and choreography to bring out the best in the artists. In this phase, the responsibility for voting falls on the audience on the set, who, with their support, configure a new classification in each program, where only the top three will go on to the final. For its part, the jury, who will also go on stage to sing, will have a new Golden Ticket to save a fourth contestant from elimination, which they must grant unanimously.

22.00 / COSMO

‘The Big Lebowski’

The Big Lebowski. USA, 1997 (110 minutes). Director: Joel Coen. Cast: Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, John Turturro.

After filming the monumental Fargo, the Coen brothers said goodbye to the nineties with another masterpiece. the big lebowski is made up of an amalgamation of genres that combines drama, comedy, film noir and gangster parody to craft a riotous satire of American society. All this thanks to El Nota, a guy as lazy as he is funny who lives between marijuana vapors and eternal bowling games. When he is mistaken by some thugs for a rich millionaire he will go on a rampage. A staging that moves between colorism, cartoon and the game with the classic modes rounds off the show.

22.00 / The 2

Some secrets of Marilyn Monroe

Tonight, Documaster broadcasts two productions that investigate some enigmas in Marilyn’s life. his last secret tries to find out who the star’s father was, the man the actress tried to find all her life and who has been given a name through an arduous investigation. Later, Open cases of History: Death of an icon, Marilyn, investigates the strange circumstances of the death of the actress, which even today accumulate dark areas.

22.30 / Paramount Network

‘Catch a thief’

To Catch a Thief. USA, 1955 (105 minutes). Director: Alfred Hitchcock. Cast: Cary Grant, Grace Kelly, Brigitte Auber, Charles Vanel.

Among rear window Y But… who killed Harry? Master Hitchcock filmed the amusing adventures of El Gato, a white-collar thief hidden under the guise of Cary Grant, who must find out who dares to impersonate him. Like many of the filmmaker’s works, critical blindness qualified it as minor. Many contemporary directors would like to come even close to the sophistication of his staging and his ability to turn a plot anecdote into a story with multiple readings.

22.30 / DMAX

New mysteries in ‘The Alaskan Triangle’

Landscape picture – Alien actor mind controlling human

The skies of the Alaskan Triangle have presented strange sounds in recent times. This documentary series delves into the mystery, as well as reports of near-ghostly encounters on Alaskan highways, which have left researchers of the bizarre convinced that the site’s infrastructure presents phenomena beyond rational explanation.

22.45 / Antenna 3

More intrigues with the detectives of ‘The Mallorca Files’

The popular British fiction that unites a London detective, a German agent and the police chief of Palma continues with two new chapters. The first recounts how the famous icon of Saint Nicholas is stolen by a masked assailant before a shocked crowd. The second focuses on the disappearance of a model that has vanished during a train trip.

22.45 / Four

Double installment of the ‘FBI Most Wanted’ series

After the disappearance of his daughter has been ignored by the local police, a Native American decides to investigate the event on his own. When the search for him culminates in a murder, the FBI Fugitive Unit focuses its efforts on locating him. This is the plot of tonight’s first episode of the series FBI Most Wanted. The second recounts how a couple starts a terrible series of murders in different states of the country, for which Jess LeCroix and her team will work against the clock to find a pattern behind the crimes.

24.00 / Movistar Classics

‘Carry’

USA, 1976 (95 minutes). Director: Brian de Palma. Cast Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie, William Katt

From his first films, Brian de Palma showed his playful and grandiose concept of cinema, which would take him to heights such as Snake Eyes Y femme fatale, but also to damage of the size of Dressed to kill Y In the name of Cain. This adaptation of the first novel by Stephen King draws the gruesome story of a young woman with telekinetic powers, dominated by a fanatical and possessive mother.

