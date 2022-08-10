What is the origin of Hermione and why shouldn’t it be banned?

Hermione’s name became popular worldwide thanks to the literary and film saga of Harry Potter. Hermione Granger is one of the three protagonists in this story, and along with Harry and Ron, they became a pop culture landmark.

But the name of this character not a JK Rowling creationbut was used by the British author based on her historical, mythological and literary referencesto define the character played in the tapes by Emma Watson.

Hermione has appeared in myths, legends and works by authors of the stature of William Shakespeare. However. Having said this, the question arises: Why the hell was it one of the prohibited names to register babies in CDMX? HERE is the complete list.

Emma Watson is Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga / Photo: Warner Bros.

You can also read: They set up a XV-year party with the theme of Harry Potter and Voldemort took out the forbidden steps

Hermione’s mythological references

The name of Hermione is a derivative of Hermesone of the most outstanding gods of Greek mythology whose main function, among many others, was to be messenger of the gods, that is, to be the connection between mortals and deities. (Hence hermeneutics as interpretation).

Hermione was the daughter of Helen of Troy and King Menelaus of Sparta. She had two suitors. The first Orestes, son of Agamemnon, and the second Neoptolemus, also known as Pyrrhus, son of Achilles. Before the Trojan War, Menelaus promised his daughter Hermione in marriage to Orestes.

Painting of Helen of Troy from 1863 / Photo: Getty Images

But once the conflict is over, he decides to change his plans and give his daughter to Neoptolemus, who finally marry her as a reward for their participation in the war. Nevertheless, They had no children. And things got complicated when Hermione discovers that her husband had a son with Andromache called Molossus.

There are two paths to the end of Hermione’s story. The first is that Orestes kidnaps his former fiancée while Neoptolemus is away. The other version is that Orestes killed Neoptolemus. What is true is that in both cases, Hermione marries Orestes and they have a son named Tisameno.

‘Cadmus and Hermione become snakes’ / London, 1776 / Photo: Getty Images

religious references

Hermione is also present in the Christian religion. Is about Saint Hermione, martyr of Ephesus who died in the year 117 of the second century and Philip’s daughter, one of the seven deacons chosen by the Apostles. It is said that on his way to meet Saint John, He helped many Christians to be cured of illnesses.

hermione She was tortured several times on the orders of the Roman emperor Trajan and his successor Hadrian. This is how several converted to Christianity after seeing how Hermione cooled the boiling water of a pot in which she had been put or performed miracles while suffering pain. Finally, she died and became a well-known martyr.

Icon of Saint Hermione / Photo: Twitter

And what about literature?

According to some records, Hermione’s name began to be used in Kingdom One until the 17th century, when more and more girls were baptized with this name. For XIX century it became more regular until it gained popularity over time.

But before it became a common given name, it appeared in some important literary and musical works. First, Hermione is one of the characters in the play by Winter’s Tale William Shakespeare published in 1623.

Hermione is the beautiful queen of Sicily, wife of King Leontes and the mother of Mamilo and Perdita. Hermione is a victim of the jealousy of Leontes, who during her pregnancy, imprisons her when she is accused of adultery, and to have in her womb the daughter of Polixenes. Despite the Oracle letting Hermione off the hook, Leontes insists that she cheated on him.

Scene from Shakespeare’s ‘Winter’s Tale’, a work by William Hamilton between 1770 and 1800 / Image: Getty Images

All this scandal causes the death of Mamilo and the subsequent death of Hermione. And what about the girl? Antigonus takes her to Bohemia to abandon her, but she is soon adopted by the shepherd of the place and breeding for 16 years until his return to Sicily under the name of Perdita.

The name of Hermione also appears in the 1673 opera, Cadmus and Hermioneby Jean-Baptiste Lully, based on the myth of Cadmus. Here is a clarification, because in reality the first name of the protagonist it’s not Hermione, but Harmonia being the goddess and wife of the king and founder of Teba.

The thing is, it is believed, that the composer mistranslated the name. This same mistake, so to speak, was made by John Milton in The Lost Paradise.

It may interest you