What is the exact length of a day in the world of ‘Minecraft’?

The world of 'Minecraft' has not stopped growing and offering all players different experiences. Although this differs in many aspects from the real world, there are other bases that keep it realistic, such as the unique way of obtaining materials.

The presence of differences with the real world makes it important to know how everything works, including day and night cycle. After all, we must know when to take advantage of certain resources and how to avoid falling to the enemies that appear in our path. While players can take advantage of the day to gather resources, the night becomes much more dangerous, at which point it will be necessary to have enough resources to survive. However, how can we know how long a full day is?





How long is a full day in Minecraft?

You should know that in ‘Minecraft’, even though you may have overlooked it on many occasions, there are four time slots. These are: day, sunset, night and sunrise. Although it may have some similarity to real life, there are certain differences that we must take into account in order to take our character in the right direction.

Day

This is the longest time slot in the entire game and where the player will be, in part, safer. Its duration is 10 minutes and it is the most recognizable time slot thanks to the brightness of the sun and its blue sky. Regardless of the biome the player is in, this is the ideal time to perform the simplest tasks such as farming, gathering, and caring for animals.

sunset and sunrise

These are located between day and night. They last approximately 1 minute.. During sunset, players can take advantage of sleeping to recover as hostile mobs still don’t spawn and crops stop growing, as well as ovens won’t cook produce. During sunrise, spiders will become neutral as zombies and skeletons disintegrate.





Night

This is the most dangerous strip and has a duration of 7 minutes. This is the moment in which we will have to be more prepared to avoid dangers and where we must avoid going out if we do not have any type of protection. After all, this is the time when the creepers, Endermen, spiders and skeletons will come out to hunt.

Total length of the day in Minecraft

With what has been said so far, you will be able to verify that a day of ‘Minecraft’ is about 20 minutes long. In this way, we can take into account that the real equivalence of time is that, in one hour of play, we can enjoy three days of ‘Minecraft’.

It is, therefore, a very important piece of information for those who want to enjoy the most of the games in ‘Minecraft’ as well as be prepared in the face of having to face the different enemies to make their presence known in the biomes. After all, enemies won’t hesitate to engage you when the advantage is on their side.