what is it and what are its symptoms

Vaginal atrophy or also known as genitourinary syndrome is a condition caused by a lack of estrogen.

Genitourinary syndrome is caused by reduced estrogen levels. Photo: Shutterstock

The vaginal atrophy or also known as genitourinary syndrome is a condition caused by lack of estrogen. Which develops symptoms such as dryness, thinning and inflammation of the walls of the vagina.

Genitourinary syndrome is caused by reduced estrogen levels. This decrease can be caused by different reasons, among the most frequent are:

Menopause: years before and after menopause

After undergoing chemotherapy

May occur as a side effect of hormone-based treatment of breast cancer

Symptoms

vaginal dryness

Burning when urinating

urinary incontinence

pain during intercourse

Reduced lubrication during sexual intercourse

Urinary infections

There are factors that can increase the probability of suffering from vaginal atrophyfor example: being a smoker, not having had vaginal deliveries, being subjected to constant episodes of stress and sexual inactivity.

To treat this disease, you must start by restoring the moisture that keeps the vaginal area balanced, for this it may be necessary to use vaginal creams or lubricants. Also, if symptoms persist, other drugs, oral and/or topical estrogen, are used.