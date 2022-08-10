What does the book by Jennette McCurdy, former Nickelodeon actress, say?

The book about her memoirs was published only on August 9, but the former actress had already advanced what she was talking about in the material.

Jennette McCurdy rose to fame when played Sam Puckett on the hit Nickelodeon series iCarly in 2007. However, although it would have seemed that it was a project in which there was only laughter and fun, the actress told a different version.

What does Jennette McCurdy’s book say?

in his memories I’m Glad My Mom Died, McCurdy portrays his harsh childhood in which he suffered abuse and violence, as well as the toxic relationship he had with his mother Debra McCurdy.

Account that her mother forced her to participate in the world of entertainment so that she could live Debra’s frustrated dream.

The actress recounts that her mother, who died in 2013 of cancer, assaulted her psychologically and emotionally, situations that constantly caused her crises and depression, including bulimia and anorexia.

“It was hard for me to admit that losing her was both liberating for me and devastating,” McCurdy said after her mother’s death. She points out that she was never able to have privacy during her childhood, as she was able to bathe alone until her mother died.

It also tells about his interaction with fame and some moments of abuse he suffered within Nickelodeonwho, according to what she says, offered her money to shut her up.

She recounts the abuses to which she was exposed by Dan Schneider, a controversial former scriptwriter for Nickelodeon children’s series, and who has already been accused of sexual harassment by company actresses.

In accordance with Variety , who had access to the book before it was published, Nickelodeon executives offered him $300 million. as “a thank you gift” so that he would not speak publicly about his experience in said entertainment company.