We discover what is between Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem

Few things we like more than sneaking into a shoot. And that time we bring you the one from the movie ‘Being The Ricardos’ the first film together of Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman . And I’m sure it’s the first of many, because with how well they’ve gotten along and the good friends they’ve made, I’m sure there will be one more. In this work they interpret the actress Lucille Ball and her husband, Cuban musician Desi Arnaz , who formed one of the most powerful couples in golden Hollywood. And since it premieres in no time on Prime Video, already they are on promotion . And watch out for the love they show.

Hold on tight to me.



Lagencia-Crush





That if we pose hand in hand, let him come and laugh… Let it be noted that we are very good friends , that we have met and hit it off instantly. I’m not for nothing, but surely one of the topics of conversation has been

Tom Cruise

. Nicole Kidman was married to him,

Penelope Cruz

she went out with him… Well, what do I know, the least is a ‘gossip’. If his feet smelled, the weird stuff in Scientology… The normal stuff.

– I’m just remembering Tom and peeing from laughter.



Lagencia-Crush





But beware, the good vibes are not only during the promotion. A few weeks ago we caught the two actors in the middle of filming . And even then they had chupi cool. Look that even without being filmed they hugged each other, they gave everything. And as proof, these exclusive photos.

They are not filming, because Javier is with the pens.



Lagencia-Crush





Look, and here from another perspective. Poor thing, they thought they were alone with the team and there was a paparazzi watching his every move . But of all, huh.

What does one croquette say to another? Bechamel.



Lagencia-Crush.





Hey, and what on top Javier pulls Iberian charm and Spanish humor and makes his buddy have a great time. Then I would also be happy to go to work. It is that the laughter is noticed from here.

-Javier, why do I pee?



Lagencia-Crush





And here is that I already see a moment that does not seem from the script. Call us crazy, but I see that as a gesture of super intimacy and a lot, a lot of trust . There have been monarchical crises with gestures like this; couples have been discovered by gestures like this; Marriages have been broken by gestures like this:

Let’s see, you have a fallen eyelash.



Lagencia-Crush





If this is not a gesture of have super good vibes , I don’t know anymore. we want to Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman

, Javier and Nicole, Ja and Ni together in many more movies. It shows that they have enjoyed it.