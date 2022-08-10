WANTS BACK: Pete Davidson is ‘convinced’ he’ll get Kim Kardashian back: ‘She needs to relax!’

Peter Davidson wants to kim kardashian come back to your life while “beg” give him “another chance” after they ended their relationship.

The comedian, 28, has contacted the reality star’s mother, Chris Jennerand his sisters in the hope that they will help him get back to the founder of Skims 41 years old.

Related news

A source told OK! Magazine, “Pete is fighting to save the relationship. He begs Kim to give him another chance and even contacted her mother Kris Jenner and her sisters for help.”

“Pete is convinced that he can get Kim back. Remember, no one thought someone like Pete would date someone like Kim in the first place, but he did. Now he’s going to get her back.”added the source.

However, it seems that Kim is no longer interested in reconciliation, as the source says that she was the one who broke up with Pete in the first place.

“Pete is a great guy but too intense. He wants to get married like yesterday, but Kim is not completely divorced yet.”shared the medium.

“What Pete is doing now doesn’t look good. He is just confirming what Kim already knew. Pete needs to relax. Contacting his family members is not okay, it is desperate”he added.

The outlet previously revealed that the former star of Saturday night Live he wanted to take his relationship with kim one step forward as he was ready to propose to her.

“Pete was ready to propose, get married and have a baby, but Kim wasn’t ready for that.”a source told the outlet. “His family loved him and his children too, but Kim wasn’t so sure.”

“Pete is funny and kind, but he was too needy. He became obsessed with her, which is flattering at first but can turn annoying very quickly.”the source noted.

If you are interested in this topic ALSO CHECK THE NOTE IN WHICH WE TELL YOU THAT: They assure that the romance of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson was a farce and this would be her “real boyfriend”