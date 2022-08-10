Vera Farmiga (The conjuring) and their Argentine relationship

After the hurricane (Five Days at Memorialin the original) is one of the strong bets of AppleTV For this season. Based on true events, its protagonists are the doctors and nurses of the intensive care unit of the Memorial Medical Center, in New Orleans, who try to save patients during Hurricane Katrina when the facilities lose power for 5 days. Vera Famiga (The spell) and Cherry Jones (24, Succession) are the protagonists.

And they both agreed to talk to Clarion in joint Zoom, one sitting next to the other.

The creators of After the hurricane are two heavyweights of the serial entertainment industry: Carlton Cuse (for lost won an Emmy as producer) and John Ridley, who won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for 12 years a slaveand was producer of american crime.



Vera Farmiga, at the premiere of “After the hurricane” (“Five Days at Memorial”), this week. AP Photo

The 8-episode series, which premieres this Friday, August 12 on Apple TV, is based on the best-selling book Five days at the Memorial: life and death in a storm-ravaged hospitalby Sheri Fink.

To break the ice, although both stars were predisposed and friendly, when asked what knowledge they have of Argentina, it is Vera who surprises.



Farmiga was Lorraine Warren in the “Conjuring” saga. She but she also acted with George Clooney in “Nonstop Love”. And in “The Orphan”. And in…

“My dad grew up there for 17 years,” he says, to the surprise of his colleague and the journalist. “Yes. My dad was seven years old when he left the Ukraine, he went first to Belgium and then from the age of nine until, you have to count… he spent 17 years living in Buenos Aires and I can’t wait to take him back. He hasn’t been back since, so I can’t wait for the chance to take my dad back to Buenos Aires,” he says.

-And you, Cherry, do you know anything about Argentina?

-Cherry Jones: Only my friends love to go there.



Cherry Jones, Incident Commander at the Hospital. She openly declared her homosexuality as soon as she started her career as an actress. Photos Apple TV

-Vera Farmiga: I want a great asado (asado says it in Spanish) and chimichuri (with only one r) like my father used to eat. And I want to dance tango.

Nobility obliges, we agree that if they come here I will prepare a barbecue for them, and we begin to talk about the series.

-Where were you when the hurricane hit, in August 2005?

-Vera: I was very safe on my couch in upstate New York, watching, watching, glued to the TV, watching the hurricane die down….



Vera Farmiga plays Anna Pou, one of the doctors who had to make decisions in a hospital after Hurricane Katrina.

-Cherry: And I was putting on a play on Broadway and coming home every night and looking at every picture I could, and reading every article on New York Times about. She was simply horrified. And we all followed what was happening waiting, waiting, waiting…

-Vera:…the help for…

-Cherry: The “cavalry” was about to arrive, and they didn’t, except for the Coast Guard, which was incredible, everything they did, but they were completely overwhelmed.



Vera Farmiga and the showrunner of the series, Carlton Cuse, at the premiere in Los Angeles. They had already worked together in “Bates Motel”. AFP Photo

-And did you have the opportunity to speak with the people you play in the series, Dr. Anna Pou and Susan Mulderick, incident commander of the Memorial Medical Center?

-Vera: No, I did not meet any of the characters in real life, nor did we meet with them. It just wasn’t part of the plan. They wanted us to strategically and specifically focus on Sheri Fink’s book. And there was her book, which was like our Bible. We live, we did everything by the book. And that was our greatest source, our best resource.



“I find it less confusing if you only focus on the character that was written for you,” Cherry replied to Clarín: he did not know the real character he plays.

-Cherry: It is that this was a dramatization and not a docudrama. And speaking for myself, whenever you do something that’s dramatized from a book, sometimes I don’t even read the book because you’re not doing the book. You are making something out of what a playwright or screenwriter has created. So I find it less confusing if you just focus on the character that has been written for you. I did read Sheri Fink though – I actually listened to Sherri Fink’s book – which was amazing.

-What did John Ridley ask of you, as showrunner? I mean specific things and not general.

-Vera: The first thing they asked us, do you remember? Of course, it was one of the first premises, and I thought then that this was such a beautiful thing to do, to establish as a sacred space. You remember John and Carlton talking about the importance of the attitudes that we brought to the table, and the behaviors, energies, and our intentions that were going to require that they be positive and holy, in a sense. And from the beginning, they established that without any effort.



The actions take place in 2005, when Hurricane Katrina leaves Memorial Medical Center without power.

-Cherry: Because they are both great gentlemen.

Euthanasia

-And what is your personal position on euthanasia? Had they ever asked him, before the series?

-Cherry: I do. I’ve thought about it a lot, and I only know what I wish they would do to me. I can’t begin to imagine all the different ramifications of all the different types of euthanasia. My wife is Swiss and there you have it.

I know that if I were old and old and I was in a bed and it was 110 degrees and I was in pain, I would pray that there was an angel to give me a shot of something to make me comfortable, even if I didn’t wake up from it afterwards. I have no doubt about it. But that’s just my life, my feeling….



The series has 8 chapters and an important production display.

-Vera: It’s hard enough trying to decide, you know, what to put in a will (laughs). I haven’t gotten to that point yet. (Already serious) I hope they have created the most miraculous stem cell, I guess. Have a stem cell cocktail and fix me, right? I don’t know. I really do not know.

-Cherry: I just remember my mom always saying it’s a shame we can’t do for ourselves what we do for our pets.

-Vera: Yes Yes. We sacrifice our pets. That’s legal. Yes.



Vera and Freddie Highmore, the mother and Norman Bates in “Bates Motel”. “We are like a family, in fact he is my son’s godfather,” he told Clarín.

-Both have starred in successful series in the past, and for which they have been awarded, too. I mean “Bates Motel”, “24”, “Succession”, “The Handmaid’s Tale”. What memories do you have of them?

-Vera: So many wonderful memories. I mean, from Bates Motel you mentioned, it’s another Carlton Cuse production, and he knows how to pick the projects, he knows how to bring together a group of wonderful people who become a family. Of Bates MotelI think we will forever be more than a family. Freddie Highmore is part of my family. In fact, he is the godfather of my son. And, for example, my husband is a surrogate father for Freddie, and we’re trying to get him to move into our neighborhood.

-Cherry: Oh that’s so cute…



Jones was United States President Allison Taylor on “24,” the series with Kiefer Sutherland for which she won the first of her three Emmys.

-Vera: Yes, but the best memories are always, in reality, the friendships you create, those you meet. The healthiest and happiest collaborations are the most memorable.

-Cherry: And I think, for me, particularly, if it’s something you do for a long time, 24 it was the first and only TV series I did for so long. And the day I walked on that set they were very thoughtful and considerate of me. they made me…

-Vera: Feel like the president.

-Cherry: And it was, and I think they were doing it on purpose. And mostly it worked because, of course, she was terrified. But what I take away from that experience is that team, because they are the ones that are there 16 hours a day. And they were fantastic. And by the time I entered the program, deaths, births, marriages and divorces had already happened.



Cherry Jones in “Succession”, where she faced Nan Pierce. “I was blown away, you know, by this horrible family,” she says of the Roys.

-And with “Succession”?

-Cherry: And then with SuccessionI just said “I’ll do it”. She had already seen the first season of Succession, and I knew a lot of people from that show, like J. Smith-Cameron, who plays Gerri. And I remember walking into that set and being like, “Oh, there’s Roman (by Kieran Culkin) there’s Logan (by Brian Cox),” I was blown away, you know, by this horrible family. (Laugh).

Do you usually watch television series? What are your favorites, current or historical?

-Vera: No, and I must confess that you know what I just saw? game of Thrones. After all these years I finally sat down and watched it and had the time of my life!!! I love that program. I arrived very late to Game…but it was one of those programs… Did you see game of Thrones?

-Cherry: I was just going to say, you know what? I just started seeing actually last year…

-Vera: Which?

-Cherry: Golden Girls.

Vera: Ahhhhh!!! I used to see, Golden Girls, It’s epic. It’s from Shakespeare. And I’m going to see the prequel Game…

-Cherry: But you should talk about our series…

And with new promises to make a barbecue for Vera, her father and Cherry if they come to Argentina, we end the Zoom.

“Thank you!” Vera says in Spanish. “I can’t believe your dad…” Cherry starts to say, before the camera cuts off.