Unifin falls almost 90% after announcing suspension of debt payment

The shares of the Mexican lessor Unifin registered this Tuesday the worst fall in its history by collapsing almost 90% in the market. The strong movement was presented after the company reported that it will stop paying interest and capital on its debt, due to the lack of financing sources.

When closing the negotiations of this day in the Mexican stock market, the papers of Unifin they were quoted for 1.46 pesos with a drop of 88.8% compared to a previous price of 13.03 pesos. With 519 million 92,358 titles in circulation, Unifin lost 6,005 million 898,582.06 pesos in capitalization value.

The company reported that this suspension will continue while it reaches an agreement with its creditors with a view to a restructuring. The amounts of suspended payments were not specified by Unifin, which assured that it will continue with the payments of its obligations in private securitization structures.

Unifin reported the suspension Monday night, in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange (BMV). In that day’s session, before knowing the information, the action of Unifin recorded a loss of 14.67 percent. So far this year, give yourself a maximum of 38.12 pesos in the year, it falls 96.16 percent.

The news about the search for a restructuring by Unifin It comes a short time after the non-banking financial company Credito Real failed to pay its debt and did not deliver its first quarter report, which plunged its stock, raising doubts about this sector.

