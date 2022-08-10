UNAM León promotes dental sleep medicine in León – El Sol de León

Leon, Gto.- The ENES León promotes dental sleep medicine in collaboration with Tufts University that he will hold courses to treat this condition in a multidisciplinary manner, announced Dr. Roberto Ruiz Díaz, head of the Division of Continuing Education and Innovationof the National School of Higher Studies

It is estimated that approximately one billion people in the world suffer from sleep apnea, which impacts their general physical condition and their daily lives.

“It is important that sleep is restorative because many of the metabolic functions of the body, including repair, are carried out during sleep, so when a person does not breathe properly at night, their lungs do not adequately oxygenate the blood and it affects their quality of life. of human beings,” he said.

He explained that lack of sleep is related to dentists because they are doctors of the masticatory system that has to do with the neck, precisely the problems occur at the level of the oropharynx, here the importance of dentists can collaborate with otorhinolaryngologists, with the therapist of language or a psychologist because it affects the quality of life.

“There are some devices called mandibular advancement devices that are placed in patients through dentists and these devices make the jaw move slightly forward at night at the level of the oropharynx, opening the space and causing the patient to stop snoring for what achieves better oxygenation and begins to have a better sleep, “he said.

The first module will take place on September 19 and 20 at the Enes Leó facilitiesn, the second will be held online in November and the third on January 19 and 20 at Tufts University in Boston and the last module in the San Miguel de Allende extension on March 6 and 7, all sessions can be Bring online and they will have simultaneous translation.

It will cost 4,400 dollars and can be paid in three exhibitions, the first is paid in the month of August and the last before the month of January, it has a limited number of 15 people aimed at dentists, specialists in dentistry, orthodontics , prosthesis.