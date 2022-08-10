UAdeC. Faculty of Medicine, among those with the highest score in residences

Louis Albert Lopez

The School of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Coahuila (UAdeC) Torreón Unit is among the 10 institutions with the highest score in the National Examination for Applicants to Medical Residencies.

Salvador Chavarría Vázquez, director of the faculty, highlighted that among the public universities they occupy the fifth position, while when counting the private ones they remain in the tenth place.

“We have the fifth place of public universities and the tenth among public and private within a qualifying standard that is the national medical residency exam, that is, how many people went to present and passed. We are with 65.3 percent and it ranks us in these positions”.

He stressed that the results allow assessing the quality of the institution’s graduates.

“It represents a commitment because we must continue in continuous improvement and this must be a boost for the administrations that come and improve the quality of graduates.”

He also referred to the importance of universities such as the Autonomous University of Coahuila competing closely with private institutions with greater financial resources.

“It is shown that public activity can have very favorable results with work, dedication and commitment.”

He said that this type of results allow the faculty to do more management work before official bodies and obtain more resources, in addition to the fact that the Torreon institution has two hospitals and a research center.

“The faculty is in constant development. As you know, the planning department is always involved in digitization and the way of transmitting knowledge continues to transform. We have old infrastructure that sometimes makes it difficult and we will demand modernization of course”.

70 percent of interns are in rural areas

The director of the Faculty of Medicine in Torreón, Salvador Chavarría Vázquez reported that there are 94 students who have been doing social service work since last week, of which 70 percent are in rural communities.

He indicated that the rest are in urban areas and correspond to those who obtained the highest score in an exam. They are in the hospitals of the university itself, of other institutions or in Municipal Health.

He said that after the demonstrations carried out by young doctors, they obtained modifications to guarantee better conditions in the most remote areas.

“The intern is 24 hours and what was done was to put two in places that they considered difficult to access or unsafe.”

