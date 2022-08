Two spectacular mega yachts of more than 100 meters in length, the rising sun and the Lady Mora, anchored yesterday in the bay of Palma. These are private super-luxury boats that are usual in previous summers. But their presence is even more exceptional as they coincide simultaneously in a season that until now has not been lavished on this type of visit.

To the rising sun he was seen in some inaccessible coves of Mallorca last June and is, with its 138 meters in length and 7,800 tons, one of the largest in the world. Its owner is film producer David Geffen, who was a founding partner with Steven Spielberg of DreamWorks studios. On board it has welcomed singing stars like Paul MC Carney, Bruce Springsteen and Katy Perry, alongside screen celebrities like Julia Roberts and Leonardo di Caprio. And also to a head of state, such as the former US president, Barack Obama. Among its facilities on board, it has a cellar with gran reserva wines, a basketball court, a theater, a swimming pool and a sauna.

It so happens that both mega yachts reach a remarkable speed, unlike most boats of this type that sail at moderate speeds. Thus, the Lady Mora exceeds 20 knots while the rising sun reaches a very remarkable 28 knots. The Lady Mora It was built in 1990 by the historic German Blohm & Voss shipyard in Hamburg to an Italian design by Luigi Sturchio and Maurizio Rossi. And it results from an elegant combination of external modernity with classicism in its interior decoration.

The ‘Rising Sun’, which already visited the Island in June, anchors off Can Pere Antoni.





With 105 meters in length and 7,700 tons, it is valued at 200 million dollars, although it was acquired for a lower figure two years ago from the Saudi tycoon Nasser Al Rahid, who was its owner for 30 years. Its new owner is the Mexican Ricardo Salinas, owner of TV Azteca. Among other facilities on board, it has a helicopter, a movie theater, a disco, a beach club, a gym and a large auxiliary vessel that is used to access land on visits where it remains anchored.