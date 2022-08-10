Transfer market: Molina shot for Atletico Madrid, who also wants Cristiano Ronaldo

Transfer market, Marca takes stock of Atletico Madrid: “Colchoneros” in closing for Molina Udinese. And the suggestion Ronaldo appears.

Atletico Madrid are serious: the team of “Cholo” Simeone is strengthening in view of the next season, in which they will try to undermine the leadership of the city rivals of Real Madrid. The newspaper “Marca” took stock of the “Rojiblancos” market, indicating Nahuel Molina, Udinese winger, and Cristiano Ronaldo among the main objectives.

For the Argentine, the transfer now seems to have been done: Atletico and Udinese are on excellent terms (the De Paul affair dates back to last summer), they are currently closing a flash negotiation to bring the right side to Spain. The figures have not yet been communicated, but Udinese values ​​its jewel at least 30 million euros, and will hardly lower the price.

According to sources close to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Atletico could include the defender in the negotiation Nehuen Perézborn in 2000 that the Friulians like, in order to lighten the economic outlay of the operation.

Molina rejoices in the Udinese jersey. Photo from the athlete’s Instagram account (@ nahuelmolina35)

Molina is not, however, the only player associated with the “Colchoneros”. The rossobianchi remain in the running for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese wants to leave United, who will not make the Champions League next year, and would have attracted the interest of several clubs.

The most recent news concerns a 300 million offer from Arabia, but according to “Marca” the Portuguese wants to stay in Europe and the “Colchoneros”, who have lost Suarez and are again in talks with Juve for the sale of Morata, they may decide to add an important reinforcement in attack.