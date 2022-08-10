Tom Cruise sees his own memes hanging from the plane for the first time in ‘Mission Impossible’ and his reaction is as contagious as it is unmissable

Tom Cruise has been the soul of Mission Impossible for decades. In one of the movies of the saga, starred in an iconic scene on a plane and social network users did not hesitate to create the most viral memes. His reaction upon seeing them for the first time was unmissable.

In an interview with BBC Radio, the actor could not believe the genius that his fans did and not so fans about the take on ‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’. From climbing on a cat to on Nicolas Cage’s face, there were no limits to the creation.

“You know the meme of Tom Cruise climbing?”, asked the presenter. “No,” the 60-year-old actor quickly replied, as he was already beginning to crack a smile.

“I’ll show you some, I hope you like them,” insisted the person who carried out the program. As he watched them, Tom Cruise said: “It’s fantastic! Why didn’t anyone show it to me before? It’s so funny”. Then, he ended up so bursting with laughter that he needed a glass of water to get him through the moment.







In “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”, the actor starred in a memorable sequence.





Mission Impossible prepares new premieres

‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’ is part of the historic saga. It was released in 2015 and is the fifth film. So far there are six (the last one was in 2018) and two more are planned: one for 2023 (Mission Impossible 7) and another for 2024 (Mission Impossible 8).