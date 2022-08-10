Tom Cruise prepares the return of Les Grossman and a musical film

Tom Cruise Y Christopher McQuarrie are planning a solid trio of projects after the premiere of Mission: Impossible 8including the movie-musical that Cruise has long wanted, a new action saga and something focused on Les Grossman’s Tropic Thunder.

For those who don’t know, the Oscar winner Christopher McQuarrie has long been a mainstay in the latter stage of the film career of Tom Cruisedirecting it in jack reacher and in all deliveries of Mission Impossible until rogue nation. He has also produced and contributed to the script for Top Gun: Maverick, film whose box office just broke the record for titanic in the United States, with more than 1,300 million dollars worldwide.

Tom Cruise doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon

According to deadline, who unveiled the new projects of the actor yesterday afternoon, Tom Cruise “has been interested in doing a musical for a long time”, noting his appearance in rock age, for which he practiced how to be, well, a rock star. (Not that it’s a huge jump from his Hollywood-bestowed star status to that of the arena stage.)

It has not yet been determined whether or not this project will be a continuation of Top Gun: Maverick in a musical version co-starring Lady Gaga – who sang the Berlin anthem “Hold My Hand” for the high-flying action flick.

Also, the eternal fans of Tom Cruise will also be excited by the return to the screen of Les Grossman. For newbies, Grossman made Tom Cruise put on a suit with padding and facial hair to represent a grotesque satire of self-centered Hollywood producers, a rude, stormy character with a lousy dance rhythm. Fans of the film have long awaited his reappearance, with critics pointing to the Weinstein caricature as one of the film’s strongest points. Tropic Thunder.