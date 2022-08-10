Tom Cruise contacts a Spanish Moto GP rider through the networks

On August 5, the Spanish Moto GP rider, Maverick Viñales, started a new sports season successfully, since last weekend he managed to get a silver medal at the British GP. In a recent interview, where in addition to telling everything that is coming in this new season and revealing some aspects of his personal life, the pilot surprised everyone by saying that the famous actor Tom Cruise had contacted him through social networks and had even sent him a very precious gift.

The pilot said that he began a friendship with Tom Cruise after the actor discovered that he is called Maverick in honor of his character in the movie “Top Gun: Idols of the Air” (1986).. “Yes, my name is Maverick because of the movie. It is a name that I like and that gives me a lot of character. Although, the truth is that I have never paid enough attention to it. Despite this, lately, people have been struck by the premiere of the sequel (Top Gun: Maverick) … And that’s why I was contacted by Paramount and Tom Cruise, “the pilot revealed in the interview.





In the conversation with ‘The Other Chronicle’, the pilot says that Tom Cruise decided to send him a gift and that he has spoken with him on several occasions through private Twitter messaging. “Tom gave me a helmet, an exact replica of the one in Top Gun, and as a result we were able to share a few words. We exchanged messages on Twitter and it was phenomenal, an incredible adventure”, he indicated very excited.

In addition, he also stated that he hopes to meet him in person to thank him for giving him a replica of the Top Gun helmet, a present that has meant a lot to him. “It was wonderful, because for me he is a childhood idol. And hopefully one day I can meet him… I would love to have a chat with him and thank him, in person, for letting me wear the Top Gun helmet, as well as sharing experiences. Being able to converse with a person like that must be amazing,” he recounted.

Lewis Hamilton is also a friend of Tom Cruise

It’s no secret that Tom Cruise is a fan of extreme sports and speed itself, which is why he never uses stuntmen to fly planes, sports cars and motorcycles. For that reason, it is not surprising that he wanted to establish a friendly relationship with the Spanish driver Maverick Viñales and even with Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 champion.

In a recent interview with ‘Vanity Fair’, the pilot revealed that he is a friend of Tom Cruise. “I’m basically friends with Tom Cruise. He invited me on his set years ago when he was doing ‘Edge of Tomorrow,’ and over time we built a friendship.” When Cruise offered him a role as a fighter driver, Hamilton had to turn it down due to his Formula 1 commitments, stating that the decision was too difficult to make given that he was desperate for the role.