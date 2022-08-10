Today’s ephemeris: What happened on August 11?

ANDn BRAND we tell you the most relevant ephemeris of August 11 and we reveal what is celebrated, who was born on this same day and who died.

Above all, there are two noteworthy historical events, one is the death of Lenidas I of Spartaa mythical character who was made into a film in one of the greatest films of all time: ‘300’.

It is also the hulk hogan birthday, legendary wrestling fighter, between the 80s and 90s, belonging to the WWE. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, however, in 2015 he was kicked out of WWE for racist comments, although he remained in said Hall of Fame.

What happened on August 11?

1492: Rodrigo de Borja is elected pope and adopts the name of Alexander VI.

1851: Construction begins on the Isabel II canal, Madrid’s main water supply.

1924: Primo de Rivera announces the withdrawal of the Spanish troops in Morocco, so there is a general uprising of the Kabilas Rifeas.

1936: Blas Infante dies, known as the “father of the Andalusian homeland”, assassinated by Falangist troops for defending Andalusian federalism.

1938: Juan Negron, President of the Government of Spain, nationalizes Spanish companies.

1960: Chad gains independence from France.

1967: Nigeria declares total war on Biafra.

1970: In Lebanon, Suleiman Frangie is the new head of state.

1975: North and South Vietnam cannot enter the UN, after the veto of the United States Government.

1979: Morocco invades the south of Western Sahara, which was administered by Mauritania.

1983: In the test field of Nevada, at 6:00 local time, the United States detonates its atomic bomb n. 995, Saturday (5 kilotons).

1999: Solar eclipse visible in Europe.

1999: In Nicaragua, during a ceremony, the ashes of the national hero José Dolores Estrada Vado are removed from the Old Cathedral of Managua to be taken the next day to his hometown of Nandaime, department of Granada, on the 130th anniversary of his death.

2006: Resolution 1701 of the Security Council of the United Nations is adopted.

2012: In Iran, two strong earthquakes of 6.4 and 6.3 degrees shake the northwest of the country, destroying three villages, leaving 306 dead and damage also in Armenia and Azerbaijan.

2012: Heat wave in which the historical records for the month of August are exceeded in numerous observatories with 45.9 C in Seville, 45.4 C in Córdoba and more than 44 C in many cities of Andalusia and Murcia

Who was born on August 11?

1902: Alfredo Moreno Uribe, Spanish engineer.

1914: Luis Adaro Ruiz-Falc, Spanish businessman.

1932: Fernando Arrabal, Spanish writer.

1953: Hulk Hogan, American professional wrestler.

1957: Richie Ramone, American drummer, of the band The Ramones.

1959: Carlos Berlanga, Spanish musician, from the bands Kaka de Luxe, and Alaska y los Pegamoides.

1960: Carlos Sobera, Spanish television presenter and actor.

1964: Jim Lee, South Korean cartoonist.

1967: Enrique Bunbury, Spanish singer-songwriter, from the band Hroes del Silencio and Collin Chou, American martial artist and actor of Taiwanese descent.

1971: Javier Sierra, Spanish writer and researcher.

1972: Joane Somarriba, Spanish cyclist.

1973: Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou, Uruguayan lawyer and politician, president of Uruguay since 2020.

1983: Chris Hemsworth, Australian actor.

1984: Lucas di Grassi, Brazilian racing driver.

1989: rsula Corber, Spanish actress.

nineteen ninety six: Antonio Sivera, Spanish soccer player.

Who died on August 11?

480 BC c.: Lenidas I, king of Sparta.

897: Wilfred the Hairy, Count of Barcelona.

1921: Antonio José Fernández de Villalta y Uribe, Spanish politician and lawyer (b. 1837).

1936: Blas Infante, Spanish politician and writer, and Benjamn Jarns, Spanish writer.

1939: Margaret Windeyer, Australian librarian and suffragette

1953: Tazio Nuvolari, Italian racing driver.

1956: Jackson Pollock, American painter.

1992: Antonio Herrero Losada, Spanish journalist.

1994: Peter Cushing, British actor.

2001: Antonio Herrero Losada, Spanish journalist.

2006: Mike Douglas, American television presenter.

2011: José Luis García Asensio, Spanish conductor and violinist.

2017: Terele Pvez, Spanish actress.