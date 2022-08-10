Timeline of a romance: The love story between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

After his controversial break with the singer Kanye-Westthe famous influencer, kim kardashian, decided to rebuild his life and meet more people. That’s where she appeared Peter Davidson with whom he has been seen together for some time.

Both are showing the world their growing relationship either in public places where they are photographed by the paparazzi, at events such as the Premiere of “The Kardashian” where they shone on the red carpet, or their social networks where they often upload tender postcards showing their Romance.

How the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson was born

Although it is hard to believe, the couple had already known each other for a long time, since apparently Pete Davidson had a friendship with Kanye West, as Kim Kardashian demonstrated through her account. Twitter where he uploaded a postcard in which the comedian and the artist appear sharing with a group of friends.

Some time later, the famous millionaire made a collaboration with the comedian in “Saturday Night Love”, where they kissed in a sketch in which they appeared dressed as Disney characters, Jasmine and Aladdin. This sparked rumors of a romance after the good chemistry they showed on screen.

From that moment, the comments about a possible romance only increased as they were seen enjoying an amusement park and in different places together.

Related news

After several months of rumours, Pete Davidson in an interview with people magazine he confirmed naturally that he was in a relationshipdespite not giving details of the name, the entertainment world knew that it was Kim Kardashian.

As time progressed and the star’s divorce is that the same model confirmed her relationship with the face of “Saturday Night Love”, where through his Instagram stories he published a tender postcard where they both appear enjoying each other’s company.

The socialite is very happy with her romance and her family supports her in this new affair, so much so that the matriarch of the clan is obsessed with Pete Davidson, for whom they organized a birthday party together with her daughter.

However, until now they made their debut as a couple on a red carpet. The businesswoman and the comedian from ‘Saturday Night Live’ attended the White House correspondents’ dinner, where Joe Biden and the first lady, Jill Biden, were also present. cosmopolitan.

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson came to an end

On August 5 it was confirmed that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their relationship after almost nine months together. Until now, different reasons have been speculated after the break between the two.

At first there was talk that it had a strict relationship with their busy schedules; something that prevented them from spending time together but apparently the reason had nothing to do with this.

A source close to the socialite would have contacted him half Entertainment Tonight to reveal that apparently the chemistry between the two has come to an end, and that Pete Davidson was not ready to have a serious relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Let us remember that there is a wide age difference between the two; the businesswoman is 41 years while the comedian 28 and according to sources close to Kim, he could not get along with her life since they are in different stages.

“Pete is 28 and Kim is 41. They are at very different times in their lives. Pete is more spontaneous and impulsive, and he wants Kim to fly to New York to meet him whenever he wants. But Kim has four children and It’s not that easy for her. She needs to be focused on her family.” revealed the site Six

You might also be interested in: “Cata Pulido claimed to know the reason why she and Paty Maldonado are not on TV”