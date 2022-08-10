This was the amount he paid

More and more tech giants like Apple, Microsoft and Google are investing in the field of healthcare.

Health has become a priority for technology companies that dominate the market. More and more giants such as Apple, Microsoft and Google invest in technology aimed at the medical field. This is a trend that continues to grow and now it has emerged that the The company that owns the social network TikTok acquired an extensive chain of hospitals in its native China.

The start of one of the largest companies in China

In this case we refer to ByteDance, listed as one of the largest companies in Asia. It was founded in 2012 and one of its first businesses was the development of Toutiao. It consists of a platform for news and informative content. It stands out for the variety of formats it offers such as texts, images, question and answer posts, microblogs and videos. For some it is a version quite similar to Google but that only works in China where the government is quite closed with the rest of the world.

While another of the most profitable businesses of this company emerged in 2017. At that time, it acquired the social media company musical.ly and combined it with douyin to give rise to TikTok. Five years later, it has become the fastest growing social network in the world.

According to Statista, it is estimated that it has one billion users globally. In addition, its impact is so great that it is the space in which the new digital trends are imposed.

For its part, ByteDance plans to continue its growth but now within the field of health. According to a note published by Bloomberg, the company that owns TikTok acquired one of the most important hospital chains in China.

Based on the information it is about Amcare Healthcare which is based in Beijing and the transaction had a total cost of 1,500 million dollars.

Similarly, it is mentioned that ByteDance also owns the health care app Xiaohe. Therefore, this new purchase is expected to work to boost your business through online consultations and other types of digital services.

Regarding Amcare Healthcare, it currently has seven hospitals for women and children, two clinics and five postpartum centers distributed in different regions of China. Now all these hospitals will become part of the company behind TikTok.

Other millionaire businesses that combine technology and health

On the other hand, this news recalls what happened a few weeks ago with Amazon. After several negotiations it was confirmed that he acquired the One Medical company. It was founded in 2007 in San Francisco and is a pioneer in the Internet medical consultation service.

The transaction is estimated to have a value of 3,490 million dollars although it was not the first time that Amazon ventured into health. In 2018 he bought the online pharmacy PillPack that is dedicated to the delivery of medicines at home.

Also in 2019, During the Covid-19 pandemic, Amazon included a telemedicine service for its workers in Seattle. From all of the above, now the company founded by Jeff Bezos has managed to be present in all the industries that exist in the world.