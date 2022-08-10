this nice Huawei watch is even cheaper, with GPS and AMOLED

This smart watch ensures good performance and functions such as GPS. Also, now you can buy it much cheaper.

Huawei does a great job designing their smartwatches, all the models can boast that they are really pretty. The quality of your wearables It is not only in the aesthetic aspect and is also reflected in its specifications. A good example of this is the Huawei Watch Fit Newa beautiful smart watch that you can now buy much cheaper. Attention, because this smartwatch falls to the €69.90 in amazon.

The good thing about this offer, apart from you save 40 euros on the purchaseis that you can choose the color you like best: black, blue, red or pink. The recommended sale price of this Huawei Watch Fit New is 109 euros, it is important to know it to appreciate the great price drop that it stars. Also, if you’re subscribed to Amazon Prime, you receive it at home the next day.

Without a doubt, for this price the Huawei Watch Fit New is one of the best cheap smartwatches you can buy. Have beautiful and comfortable design, a quality AMOLED screen Y gps chip to track your positioning during workouts. Also, even if you use it intensively, its autonomy will not fall below 7 daysa very positive number.

Buy the Huawei Watch Fit New on sale

The beauty of the Huawei Watch Fit New is obvious, it is beautiful and elegant watch. Whichever color you choose, it will look great when you wear it. Also in its favor is the fact that it is light and thin, allowing you to wear it throughout the day without being uncomfortable. By the way, its strap can be easily removed, so you can exchange it for others with different designs.

If the Huawei Watch Fit New is one of the best cheap smart watches, it is also because its 1.64-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 456 x 280 pixelsWell, this one looks really good. Images are sharp, colors are vivid and maximum brightness is enough to see everything clearly when we are in places with a lot of light. In addition, it is a touch screen, it is used to interact with the system

The good thing about this smart watch is that its functions increase if we connect it to our mobile phone. Therefore, you must take into account that it is compatible with Android 6.0, iOS 9.0 or higher version devices. Thus, you will be able to control music playback, take photos with your mobile remotely and even use a function that helps you look for your smartphone when you can’t find it.

The Huawei Watch Fit New drops to 69.90 euros on Amazon and you can choose the color you like best.

If you prefer not to connect it to your mobile, you will still enjoy tools like alarm, timer, stopwatch or flashlight. Of course, you can also use the Huawei Watch Fit New to track your physical activity, as it is equipped with 97 training modes and GPS to accurately obtain the route followed.

This smartwatch is also useful for monitoring your health, with a heart rate sensor who works all day. In addition, it also has blood oxygen monitoring, sleep analysis, menstrual cycle control and stress monitoring. In terms of functions, little more can we ask for.

Another advantage of this Huawei Watch Fit New is that you can use it for several days without going through the charger. Specifically, its autonomy is 7 days if you give it intensive usebeing able to reach 10 days if your use is lighter. On the other hand, if you use the GPS always active mode, that autonomy is reduced to 12 hours.

All these features make the Huawei Watch Fit New one of the best smartwatches you can buy for this price. Remember that it falls to the 69.90 euros on Amazon and that you can choose the color you like best. From now on, your doll will be much better equipped.

