This is what Vin Diesel’s fast and furious garage looks like

Vin Diesel not only drives the best cars on the big screen, in real life, we find him behind the wheel of amazing machines.

Vin Diesel stands out for his different performances in the cinema, but mainly for giving life to the character of Dominic Toretto in Fast and furious. It is also notable for being producer and director of these films and are currently recording the tenth installment Of the same. His successful career has led him to own a estate of 225 million dollars.

This large figure is due to its fanaticism for speed and adrenaline. The actor has a great luxury car collectionand today in torkwe will show you the most exclusive models that complete his millionaire garage:

1)Toyota Supra

Paul Walker drove the Toyota that now completes the Diesel collection.

The Toyota Supra occupies a special place, because it was the car that his partner, Paul Walker, drove. in the first film of the American saga. This model has a turbocharged engine which allows to achieve acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. Its value starts from 120 thousand dollars.

2) Dodge Charger Trantum

The Dodge was a gift from the production to Vin Diesel.

Another important piece of the garage is the 1970 Dodge Charger Tantrumsince it was a gift from the production of Fast and furious on his 52nd birthday. He has a 9.0L V8 engine which provides an amazing power of 1650 hp.

3) Lykan HyperSport

The Lykan HyperSport had its appearance in the saga.

By far one of the most expensive models in the garage, with a price of 3.2 million dollars. The LykanHyperSport had its appearance in the seventh film, and Diesel decided to add it to his collection. He was manufactured by W Motors and there are only 7 copies in the world, moreover, its value is due to its jewel-framed lights and titanium LED blades with 420 diamonds.

It seems that his work had a great influence on the cars of the Californian. We will see if he acquires any new models that appear in the next film, which has a release date of May 2023.