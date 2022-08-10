this is the successor of Tony Stark / Iron Man

In Avengers: Endgame Tony Stark/Iron Man decides to make the greatest sacrifice, his own life, to save the entire universe. And while it’s possible the character will return at some point, with or without Robert Downey Jr, we have the first leaked images of his replacement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the Riri Williams/Ironheart armor.

Also, the character played by Dominic Thorne will have its own series on Disney +, which will premiere throughout the fall of 2023. The leak shows that the new armor is absolutely impressive, and appears to be from the recording set of this production.

The first time we had the opportunity to see the version live action by Riri Williams was in the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverwhere —in a scene similar to the first of Hombre de Hierro— the character appears with a hammer in hand working on what looks like his armor.

In the comics, Riri Williams is a student at MIT, a genius who decides to create her own armor and become a superhero, imitating Tony Stark. In fact, in one of the story arcs she receives an artificial intelligence version of Stark, to act as his mentor.

The first leaked images of the Ironheart suit

But the trailer Black Panther: Wakanda Forever it did not show Williams in his armor. In fact, we’ll probably have to wait until 2023 to see it. The leaked images correspond to the recording set of the series.

the armor of iron heart has airs of those used by War machineand we will surely see more sophisticated versions as time goes on and Riri Williams gets a lot more experience.

On possibilities or not that we see this or other armor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there is no confirmation. We’ll have to wait until November when the movie is released.

What we do know, or at least it’s a strong rumour, is that Ironheart, the Disney+ series, will take place after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverso we will see an evolution after the film, with flashbacks to his past, to give the character even more context.

