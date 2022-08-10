This is the immense fortune of Kylie Jenner: The youngest billionaire in the world?

This August 10, Kylie Jenner turns 25. In recent years, the model, reality TV star, businesswoman and mother of two, as well as the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has become one of the young people with the highest fortune and the second in the family after Kim.

According to the Celebrity Net Worth site, Kylie Jenner’s net worth is $750 million. In any given year, Kylie earns around $40 to $100 million from her various endeavors. The vast majority of her net worth comes from the cosmetics company called Kylie Cosmetics.

Celebrity Net Worth began tracking Kylie’s wealth in November 2011. At the time, the 14-year-old had a net worth of $300,000. In 2013, she rose to $2 million and to $4 million in 2014. Later, in 2016, she crossed $10 million, but it was in 2017 that she started to skyrocket.

As of June 2017, his assets amounted to $50 million. In 2018 it rose to $200 million. The following year, his fortune was estimated at between $300 and $400 million. Then, Kylie ended 2020 with a net worth of $650 million and 2021 with a net worth of $700 million for this 2022 to reach $750 million.

Is Kylie Jenner the youngest billionaire?

On November 18, 2019, Forbes crowned Kylie Jenner a billionaire. Forbes claimed that she achieved billionaire status after selling 51% of her cosmetics company to Coty Inc. for $600 million, valuing the company as a whole at $1.2 billion. After the sale, Kylie reportedly became the youngest self-made billionaire.

Nevertheless, On May 29, 2020, Forbes published an article removing the title, since all the numbers reported by Jenner’s team were false.

“The business was never that big to begin with, and the Jenners have lied about it every year since 2016, including having their accountant write false tax returns, to help boost Forbes estimates of earnings and wealth. kylie’s net”noted the magazine.