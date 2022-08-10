After almost 20 years of his first commitment and three months of the second, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they were married in Las Vegas. The couple obtained a marriage license from Clark County, Nevada, filed on Saturday, July 16, which indicates that Benjamin Géza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez are married.

It is because of that We share with you how their fortune is together now that they are married.

This is the fortune of Jennifer Lopez in conjunction with Ben Affleck

According to the portal Celebrity Net Worth, actress and singer Jennifer Lopezwhose career has spanned more than 25 years, He has a net worth of $400 million. That makes her $250 million richer than the $150 million net worth of her current husband, Ben Affleck.

If we add both fortunes, the couple of the moment have a combined net worth of $550 million.

JLo has made most of her earnings from her career as cantante, but also for being an actress, dancer, as well as being a businesswoman, judge of American Idol, among other things.

Highlights of his fortune include the $15 million he earned for starring in monster-in-law, $12 million a year as a guest judge on American Idol, doing several TV commercials for Fiat. Between June 2017 and June 2018, Jennifer Lopez earned $50 million from her various business deals and her art career. Between June 2018 and June 2019, she earned $43 million.

Additionally, he owns several incredible properties from the Bronx to Bel Air, with homes in Miami, Los Angeles, and New York City.

On the other hand, throughout his career as an actor, writer and director, Affleck has earned hundreds of millions of dollars in salary.

As a leading actor, Ben Affleck has been receiving big paychecks since the beginning of his career. He and Matt Damon received hundreds of thousands of dollars each from the sale of the script for Good Will Hunting. Reindeer Games earned the actor $6 million, for Changing Lanes Y The Sum of All Fearsearned 10 million dollars each. Daredevil Y Gigli they netted Affleck $11.5 million and $12.5 million, respectively.