This is how Johnny Depp’s son is today who generates madness because of his resemblance to his father: he is 20 years old

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis were together for 14 years and how As a result of that relationship, their two children were born: Jack Depp and Lily-Rose Depp. He is the first of them who has caused the most intrigue recently, since, unlike his parents and his sister, he has preferred to stay out of the public eye and the world of entertainment. But not only that, but also He bears a strong resemblance to his father. that generated fury among users of social networks.

Jack was born on April 9, 2002, making him 20 years old today. Little is known about him, as he is a young woman with a very serious personality and does not like being in the spotlight, so he keeps a low profile in front of the cameras. He doesn’t even handle social media, and her sister Lily-Rose has removed all traces of him from her Instagram account.

This photo of Jack Depp was the one used by Lily-Rose to congratulate him on his birthday, but then he deleted it

Nonetheless, the paparazzi persecuted him at different stages of his life and it is thanks to that that it was possible to verify that he is identical to the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbeanwhen they were about the same age. According to the actor, he and his son share the same way of being: somewhat reserved and with a lot of love for music.

Jack Depp was recently caught on camera

In old statements for Philippine Daily Inquirer, the actor talked about his son’s hobbies and detailed that they share a taste for drawing and a peculiar instinct for music. His son Jack, who curiously also has the name of one of his main characters, plays the guitar and has acted in school plays, but other than that he never expressed his desire to be part of the artistic world.

“My son Jack has always been a very talented cartoonist. He draws really very well. He also plays music very well. It makes good sense for that. Other than school plays and stuff, he hasn’t shown any desire to become an actor,” he once said.

Apparently, Johnny and his children get along quite well and have a very close relationship.. At one point, according to statements by the same actor on the bench in the Fairfax, Virginia, court, he had disagreements with them because of his relationship with Amber Heard. However, they have always been his priority and motivation.

This is what Jack Depp looked like as a child

In addition to Jack, the famous and his ex-partner Vanessa had Lily-Rose together. She is her eldest daughter and is apparently more outgoing and seeks to follow in the same footsteps as her parents. Currently He is 23 years old, but for some time he has been dedicated to acting and modelinghas even collaborated with big brands like Channel.

Lily-Rose with her dad File, Archive

Contrary to his brother, She maintains a large activity on social networks where she shares all the details of her work. Although in personal matters he does resemble Jack: he does not delve much into the details of private matters. Proof of this is that he never spoke about it on the controversial separation of his father and Amber Heard.

The message that the young woman had written and later deleted Instagram Lily Rose Depp

Lily-Rose has a long history in Hollywood. Right now he is in the middle of filming the series the idolalong with The Weeknd and Anne Heche.