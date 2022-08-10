this is how his wife reacts to his kissing scenes

Adam Sandler He is 24 years old with his wife, also an actress Jacqueline Titone, who has participated in almost all his films with small roles.

jackie always she was attracted to Adam, even when she was not yet an actress, but a model, she was looking forward to his movies to see him.

When did you meet, the actor was struck by her beauty, and they participated together in a small scene in the movie A cool dad.

From that moment they started a relationship and now they have two beautiful daughters, Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 13.

Although Jackie is an actress, she limited to playing small roles in Adam’s films, like in A Fake Wife, They’re Like Children, and Family HoneymoonAnd that’s what makes her happy.

The producers had to ask the actress to participate in Adam’s films, since he refused to film if that meant being away from her for a long time, so she accepted with great enthusiasm.

We recommend you: Adam Sandler: who is his wife who is also an actress and has participated in almost all his films

She always accompanies him in every film, and is present in his scenes, watching them, even the ones that involve a kiss, so many wonder if she gets jealous.

Adam Sandler: This is how his wife Jackie reacts to his kissing scenes

Jackie is a woman who is very sure of her husband, so in Adam Sandler’s kissing scenes, far from being jealous, she supports him.

Even, The actress gets upset if her husband doesn’t do it right and doesn’t give a good kiss, so she has Adam reshoot the scene.

In the film family honeymoon, the actor had to kiss his partner in the plot and great friend, Drew Barrymore, and so he did, while his wife watched the scene.





At the end, the actor He sees his wife begin to shake her head from side to side, expressing rejection, and he thought he had overdone it, so he apologized “sorry if I overdid it.”

Contrary to what he thought, Jackie told him ”did you exceed? Please, for the sake of women and romance, put a little more passion and re-record it!” unleashing the laughter of those present, including that of the actor himself.

We recommend you: The reason the Bo Cruz actor didn’t want to act with Adam Sandler

And the same thing happened in the movie Murder Mystery, where Adam had to kiss Jennifer Aniston, who is also great friends with both him and Jackie.





While filming the kiss scene, the actress screamed “More passion! Stronger! Kiss her harder! Deeper!”, leaving the technicians and those present surprised.

Everyone looked at her shocked, because it is not common for a wife to react like this, to which she said with a huge smile “I love Jennifer and she deserves better.”





Undoubtedly, Jackie is not only a great actress, mother, and woman, she is also an excellent wife, who supports Adam in everything and corrects him in what he should do, so that he has the best possible performance.