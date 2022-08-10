This is Brad Pitt’s blacklist of actors he doesn’t want to work with again

While Brad Pitt celebrates the fruits of the recent premiere of Bullet Train and is amused in the promotional campaign, his co-star in the action film, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, has dedicated himself to treating us to headlines involving Pitt, including the existence of a list with the actors with whom he would work again and those who would notas revealed for Variety.

“He just wants to bring light and joy to the world and be around people who are there to have a good time. You work with a lot of actors and after a while you start taking notes: ‘I’m definitely not going to work with this person ever again,'” Taylor-Johnson said. “Brad also has this list: the ‘nice’ list and the shitty list.”

Who belongs to the blacklist?

Although his co-star did not reveal the names included in these lists, the media and social networks have made their guesses about who could be on each one. Many pointed to Tom Cruise within the actors with whom Pitt would not want to work again, after their participation together in interview with the vampire.

A fact caused by the tension in the filming of the 1994 film by Neil Jordan, which Pitt himself explained some time ago. “He is the north pole and I am the south. I always thought there was some kind of underlying competition between the two of us that prevented us from having a real conversation. It wasn’t something unpleasant, but it was something that was there and it bothered me a little bit.”

For his part, Pitt has also made other enemies throughout his more than 30 years in the film industry, including gossips point out that Harrison Fordwith whom he worked in 1997 on intimate enemy. A possible bad relationship between the two that the actor wanted to deny, but that many have reaffirmed after the two have never coincided again.

On the contrary, the actor has repeated several times with performers like Sandra Bullock– also present in Bullet Train-, Michael Fassbender, tilda swinton, Casey Affleck, Cate Blanchett either George Clooneyamong many others, demonstrating their good harmony.

