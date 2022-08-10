They uncover why Cabecita does not perform with America, Diego Valdés is his accomplice

Jonathan Rodriguez and Diego Valdes

August 09, 2022 8:16 p.m.

Jonathan Rodríguez arrived at América as one of the bomb signings in the entire league for the Apertura 2022 and there were very high expectations in Coapa about what he could give the team and how he would help them win the title.

Since his debut with América, Cabecita has registered numbers that are worthy of Federico Viñas, the worst striker in América, and he has only participated in 1 goal, which was against Rayados, the match where he appeared in the América shirt.

It was known that the Uruguayan had not gone in the best way in Arabia, but the club hoped to get him fit physically and as a footballer very quickly, a situation that could not be the case due to the lack of professionalism of the Uruguayan.

Cabecita and Diego Valdés in them.

It seems that jonathan rodriguez has found in Diego Valdes their ally in training because on different occasions they have been seen training in an unprofessional way compared to their teammates and that is why Cabecita does not finish getting ready with the team.