“They should not appear on their reality show”: These are the 7 strict rules that the nannies of the Kardashian children must comply with | People | Entertainment

The kardashian are perhaps some of the women most powerful of this century, because not only do they have a giant fortune, but each one forged a path of success, Business own and a lot of influence in the popular culture current.

Therefore, for them the help of several hands is necessary, both in their enormous mansions and to take care of their children.

However, working for any of them should not be an easy task, although they must surely be tasks with very good monetary benefits, but yes, with many rules, as reviewed by the web portal Tiempo X.

Rules that the Kardashians’ nannies must meet

Dress well, know fashion and trends

In any other job this might not matter, but being a family lover of the fashion and that appears on all the covers, this requirement is basic and necessary to apply for the position.

Once someone decides to be part of the team of caregivers hired by the Kardashians, that person’s time becomes entirely theirs and their children, because whenever they need it, the babysitter must be available. Even if that means no free time for themselves or their own families.

Do not photograph children

More than an absurd rule, this is an understandable clause due to the fame of each of the Kardashians. Therefore, they prevent any of her babysitters from taking them. Photographs to their children who later wish to sell.

As sisters, the Kardashians are inseparable, and their children the same, since they are raised together from a very young age. For this reason, despite the fact that each one has their own nanny, the caregivers must know how to maintain a good relationship with the others to ensure the common good of the children.

They shouldn’t appear on your reality show

Nobody can overshadow the prominence of the Kardashians, that’s why nannies are prohibited from making appearances in “Keeping Up With The Kardashian”, the famous reality show family.

So in the few moments that the children appear on screen, they are always seen with their mothers.

They are placed where they are ordered

Even when out on the streets, the Kardashian children’s babysitters must obey which are the places where they can stop. This helps the sisters avoid unwanted paparazzi photos.

They are responsible for tantrums

Kardashian time is precious, and a tantrum can take time to settle down. That is why, when this happens, the ones in charge of quieting the little ones are the nannies and not their mothers.

The Kardashians have hundreds of millions of dollars in their possession, but they are always characterized by their family closeness, and if something cannot be denied, it is that children are a fundamental pillar for them. (AND)

