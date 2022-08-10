“They robbed me”: the Mexican boxer who should have won against Mayweather Jr and that few remember today

Floyd Mayweather Jr vs. José Luis Castillo in the rematch fight (Photo: Getty Images)

Today the face of Mexican boxing heads it Saul Alvarezescorted closely by Juan Francisco the rooster Estrada, Óscar Valdez and even ascendants Andy Ruiz and Gilberto The left handed Ramírez, who seek to mark their own history in the sport based on knockouts.

Two decades ago and also seeking to position himself as the face of Aztec boxing, a boxer from Sonora stepped into the ring to defend his Light Weight belt against Floyd Mayweather Jr.the American rising star and who would end up giving a real beating.

It was about Jose Luis the Fearsome Castlethen with a record of 45 wins, four losses and one draw, but who went on to MGM Grand of Las Vegas with all the intention of sweeping the division against the undefeated young American, who came as a challenger.

That April 20, 2002, the cute boy arrived at the complex with a record of 27 victories and after having triumphed in the super featherweightso he made the leap in the division and found himself before the power of the Fearsome Castlewho endorsed him 203 hits out of 506 attempts, according to Compubox.

This represented a 40% success for the Mexican and a considerable advantage over the 157 he received from Mayweather Jr, who attempted 448 punches, that is, 35%. These figures were reflected in the public and in the faces of the two boxers throughout the fight.

José Luis had connected Mayweather’s face like never before and, except for the first two rounds of control by the American, the fight was decided in favor of Castillo in terms of punches and intensity.

While the crowd acclaimed the boxer from Sonora, the face of concern could be seen on Floyd, especially at the end of the fight, when he listened attentively to the unanimous decision of the judges.

Joseph Louis Castillo celebrated as the cards were revealed, raised his arms and boasted of imminent victory, while Mayweather stood still, with a face of little confidence and waiting for defeat; however, the surprise shook Las Vegas when the name of Floyd Mayweather jr as victorious.

That night, the official broadcast network HBO Sports resulted in an imminent victory for the Mexican, with a card from 115 to 111same that the public shared, because when Castillo’s defeat was heard, a resounding boo filled the MGM Grand from Las Vegas.

The judges were Anek Hongtongkam, who scored a 111-116, John Keane, with a 111-115 and Jerry Roth, who gave another 111-115, so the official result was an incomprehensible victory for Floyd Mayweather Jr. by unanimous decision, which had also been marked as very broad, so the controversy took over the following hours.

“That fight with Mayweather was stolen from me by the judges, yeah. Unfortunately it is a sport of appreciation and they saw it that way. After being better, always taking the initiative, pressing more and connecting more”, expressed the The Fearsome Castle for The world in an interview three years later.

The rematch came eight months later in the Mandala Bay Resort, also from Las Vegas; however, there the story was different, because Mayweather had learned his lesson and completely nullified Castillo, who had to settle for another unanimous decision loss.

In this way the Money he was able to maintain an undefeated record throughout his career, a tally that ended with 50 wins in as many fights, but at number 28 he had a gigantic asterisk worth remembering.

