these are the most popular songs in the last month on the platform – Metro World News

The audios are an essential part of the content within TikTok, that’s why every time the social network is more involved within the music industry.

A few weeks ago it was announced the release of an album with the most viral songs on the platform. Then the trademark registration of “TikTok Music” was leaked, so it is presumed that a music streaming platform will appear soon, to compete with Spotify.

Given this connection with music, the social network also takes its lists of the most used musical themes within the applicationa bit to help content creators use the most viral audio.

Most listened to songs on TikTok

That is why from the TikTok Creative Center platform, you will know the 7 most popular songs in the United States in the last month within the social network.

7. Beat Automotive So So So Viral

The Brazilian artist WZ Beat, is the creator of the phenomenon “Beat Automotive So So So” the most viral Tiktok song in the world, accumulating more than 3 million videos created and more than 1.2 million streams on Spotify.

6. About Damn Time

Lizzo’s latest single “About Damn Time” went viral after a dance apparently created by @jaedengomezz in the second verse of the song.

5. Mentally Cheating

Mentally Cheating is a single from the pop star Natalie Jane, 18 that regained popularity within the platform by working as a soundtrack for multiple videos.

4. SNAP – High and Fast

rose linn is an Armenian singer, songwriter and producer who represented her country at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin. With this single she has positioned herself on all the lists in the world.

3. Billie Eilish

This is a rapper song Armani White which has gained great popularity within TikTok. “Glock tucked in, big t-shirt, Billie Eilish”raps over the bouncing beat, nodding to the singer of “BadGuy”.

2. Dah Dah Dah Dah

this song of Tuberose Wick has been extremely popular in the United States for the last 15 days in a row. Compared to the most recent peak, this trend is currently at 96% of the peak audience, TikTok itself notes.

1. Bad Habit

Bad Habit by Steve Lacy is the most viral song within TikTok in the last month, coinciding with the leadership it maintains in the list of Billboard, Spotify and Apple Music Where does this topic stand?