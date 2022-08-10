These are the children of Meryl Streep who followed in her footsteps in acting

meryl streep has been married to the sculptor Don Gummer since 1978. During their more than four decades of marriage, the couple has managed to form a beautiful family that is made up of four sons: Henry, Mamie, Grace and Louisa.

Not like others sons of stars, several of them decided to follow the same path as their mother and venture into the world of performance. Next, we tell you details about their lives and the races they have had in recent years.

A family passionate about the world of acting

Henry Wolfe Gummer

This is what Henry looks like, the oldest son of the famous actress. (Source: Instagram – henrywolfe)

He is the eldest son of meryl streep and, like his mother, the boy also decided to dedicate himself to the world of performance. However, he did not have the success of her and only participated in a few productions: Lying, The Good Shepherd, Wolfe with an E either The Wait.

His love for cinema decided to combine it with his passion for music. In this way, he participated in the soundtrack of different films such as Julie and Julia or Ricki, both starring his mother. He also decided to move away from the seventh art a bit, and was encouraged to release his own music albums.

Mamie Gummer

Of Meryl Streep’s children, Mamie is the most famous. (Source: Instagram – mamiegummer)

At the moment, she is the most famous daughter of the meryl streep: His filmography includes 40 movies and television series. Her career as her interpreter began at a very young age, specifically when she was only 20 months old and she appeared alongside her mother in a movie. However, in the credits she appeared as Natalie Stern to avoid attracting media attention.

After studying theater, he made his film debut with the big scam (2006) with Richard Gere. And since then, she has not stopped working in different Hollywood productions. We saw it in series like The Good Wife Y True Detectiveand also in movies like Locked, Side effects or the mentioned Rickywhich he co-starred in with his mother.

Grace Gummer

Grace with musician Mark Ronson, her partner. (Source: Instagram – iammarkronson)

Grace made her film debut when she was just a child and she also did it alongside her mother. In this case, the actress was only seven years old, and she also presented herself under a false name: Jane Gray. She participated in the movie The House of Spirits (1993), where he gave life to a younger version of the character played by Streep.

After studying art history and Italian, he decided to dedicate himself entirely to the world of art. performance. As of 2010, the star began to work in productions known as The Newsroom, American Horror Story Y mr robot.

Louisa Gummer

Louisa, the youngest daughter of Meryl Streep. (Source: Vanity Fair)

The smallest of the family. Although she started out in the entertainment world as a model, she quickly decided to focus on acting. In this way, she studied acting at Vassar College, Oxford and Yale.

First, he made his debut on stage in different plays and later came to the small screen thanks to HBO. She became the protagonist of The Gilded Agea series created by Julian Fellowes, the mind behind the smash hit Downton Abbey.

did you know the sons of meryl streep? What do you think about their artistic careers?

