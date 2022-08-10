These actors left their series suddenly, leaving a difficult void to fill

Everything has an end, that’s for sure. Even the most successful productions have that inevitable moment when they expire. But what happens when the series continues and the one who leaves is the protagonist? Easy: leave a void, both inside and outside the set.

Replacing them is usually complex for two reasons, becoming a real puzzle for creators: the first is to fill the space with a performer who meets expectations. The second is that, a priori, it is unknown how the reception of the spectators will be, who saw their favorite actor or actress leave.

In short, here we have an unmissable list with the artists who -suddenly- left the series in which they were acting. The reasons may be the most varied but, as we said, the result ended up being the same.

Freema Agyeman (New Amsterdam)

The medical drama will end in the fifth season through Netflix, but the interpreter who worked as Dr. Helen Sharpe communicated on the networks that it will not continue. To make matters worse, Agyeman did not provide details why she made such a decision.

George Clooney (ER)

The series “ER” (Emergency Room) was made available again weeks ago, in this case on the HBO Max streaming system. And George Clooney, one of the few actors who went on to build a successful career, left in season five.

Clooney wanted to focus -precisely- on his film career, although he would return 10 years later, for the special episode with the title “Old Times”. In this way, he would revive the excellent chemistry with his partner Julianna Margulies.

William Petersen (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation)

The passage of time (especially if it is a long time in the same set) can be monotonous. That is exactly what happened with Petersen, who on CSI played Gil Grissom. After eight seasons, the actor said goodbye to the investigation show.

“You do anything for nine years and it becomes routine. The reason I’m leaving is because I’m afraid I’m getting too comfortable.” the 69-year-old actor, born in Illinois, was able to say to justify his decision.

Robert Downey Jr. (Ally McBeal)

Downey Jr.’s drug problems are well known. It was this inconvenience – the actor required to undergo rehabilitation – that led to his departure from the series based on the lawyer Ally McBeal. This happened in 2001, and the show ended the following year.

Although it could have been thought that the artist was fired, David E. Kelley – head of the program – assured that Robert left the show alone.

Lisa EdelsteinDoctor House

The actress starred in this other medical drama until the sixth season. At that time, much of the cast suffered a drop in the salaries of their new contracts.

Edelstein (Lisa Cuddy) did not accept it and decided to leave: this is how the love interest between Cuddy and Dr. House, played by Hugh Laurie, disappeared.

Josh Charles (The Good Wife)

Unbelievable, but Julianna Margulies also acted in this series… and her cast partner also decided to leave. This is Josh Charles, who wanted to leave after the fourth season, but Margulies convinced him to continue for another 15 episodes.

Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy)

One of the most talked about cases of all: Dempsey left “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2015, and the producers made the determination to get rid of the character (Derek Sheperd). The reasons for his departure? A bad relationship with Ellen Pompeo.

However, both achieved something unthinkable: they made peace and, finally, the actor returned to the long-running series in 2021. In fact, it is the only case on this list in which a protagonist returns to the set of a show. Grateful followers.