The whim with which Emma Watson from time to time deviates from her diet

The British actress is one of the stars of the moment who has the most stylized figure. Diets and gym come and go, accompanying Emma Watson to define her silhouette, but she likes to get out of the routine and treat herself to this very popular food from time to time.

August 10, 2022 1:35 p.m.

As we saw in the saga of Harry Potterto the character of Hemione Granger, who played Emma Watson, was not very fond of the theme of the gigantic banquets that were in Hogwarts, the peculiar College of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Just like her character, Emma Watson He prefers to eat well and little.

Emma Watson’s favorite food to break a diet.

His strict diets have left him with an enviable body, well defined and very stylized, which is why he is good for painting well on screen and also for advertising subjects. But the beautiful actress gets tired at times of the rigidity of her diet and she makes room for more mundane tastes.

One of the foods with which Emma Watson It usually goes radically out of the diet, it is pizza. For the actress, pizza is a food with which she loves to break her diet from time to time. She herself has stated that she does it as an exception, but there are still a lot of calories in there.

But the alternative food that Emma Watson consumes to break her diet from time to time is Mexican food. In addition to pizza, tacos and enchiladas delight the actress. “I am obsessed with Mexican food,” she commented.

The actress remains strong, beautiful and radiant despite breaking her diet from time to time.

A Emma Watson she is very attracted to cooking, but she does not prepare any recipes of the professional type. “I don’t like to use recipes, I like to cook things and that’s it,” assures the actress that she says that she eats what she wants as long as it is nutritious and in reasonable quantities.