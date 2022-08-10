The Vikings arrived in America half a millennium before Columbus – Teach Me Science

It has long been known that the Vikings traveled to North America and settled at L’Anse aux Meadows in Newfoundland, Canada, long before Christopher Columbus stumbled upon the ‘new world’. However, it has been difficult to obtain a precise date of when they did so.

Scientists have finally put a precise date on the site, using an amazing and creative dating tool: dendrochronology, based on counting tree rings. The results indicate that the tree rings show a Viking ax from trees felled on the North American continent exactly 1,000 years ago, in 1021 AD, 471 years before Columbus’ first voyage. This date also marks the oldest known point at which the Atlantic was crossed and the migration of humanity finally encircled the entire planet.

The evidence lies in the abundance of a radioactive isotope of carbon called carbon-14, or radiocarbon. To do this, the researchers have previously dated pieces of wood from the site using radiocarbon dating, which measures the decay of the radioactive isotope carbon-14 into organic material and often gives dates within a couple of hundred years.

Radiocarbon only occurs on Earth in trace amounts compared to other naturally occurring carbon isotopes, and some of it occurs naturally in tree rings. It is formed in the upper atmosphere under the bombardment of cosmic rays from space, as cosmic rays constantly pass through space, the Earth receives a more or less constant supply of radiocarbon.

From time to time, a large radiocarbon spike appears in the tree rings, disappearing over several years. Since solar activity is a major source of cosmic rays, these spikes are associated with solar flares and storms. One of these peaks appears on four pieces of cut wood found at L’Anse aux Meadows and this signal from the solar storm would have been what allowed us to determine that the cutting activity made by the Vikings took place in the year 1021.

“Finding the solar storm signal 29 growth rings from the crust allowed us to conclude that the shearing activity took place in AD 1021,” said Margot Kuitems (ESRIG, University of Groningen), first author of the paper.

‘We provide evidence that the Norse were active on the North American continent in AD 1021. This date provides a sure juncture for late Viking chronology. More importantly, it constitutes a new benchmark for European knowledge of the Americas and the first known year in which human migration had encircled the planet,” the paper’s authors wrote.

On the other hand, this finding demonstrates that solar storms can also be used as a reliable and accurate reference point to contextualize archaeological artifacts.

The research is detailed in an article recently published in Nature.