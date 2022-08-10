The Toronto Film Festival announces its program

A new edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, which is promoted as the largest open to the public in the world, is about to arrive and, with it, multiple premieres of tapes and series.

Dalilanda film directed by Canadian Mary Harron, known for the film American Psychowhich features performances by Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller as Salvador Dalí at different stages of his life, will close the new edition of the Toronto film festival.

“We are excited to present the premiere of Daliland, by Mary Harron, as our closing film. We couldn’t be more proud that Harron is a Canadian who has brought her unique explorations of iconic eccentrics to the world stage,” said Cameron Bailey, CEO of the Toronto Film Festival.

In addition to this film, the Toronto Film Festival will have the world premieres of feature films such as The whaleby Darren Aronofsky; The menustarring Ralph Fiennes; Glass onion: A knives out mysterysequel to the film starring Daniel Craig; the woman kingby Gina Prince-Bythewood and The Fabelmansthe new Steven Spielberg.

However, at the Canadian festival not everything is cinema: there is a recognized space for television series and eight of these productions will be presented within the framework of the event’s official program.

“The Toronto Film Festival recognizes serialized storytelling as one of the best creative mediums today. With increased stakes, it continues to attract the world’s best writers and directors. At TIFF Primetime we will show the best of the series and the discoveries that we will all be talking about”, said Anita Lee, programmer of the festival.

The fifth season of the acclaimed series The Handmaid’s Tale, The kingdom exodusdirected by Lars von Trier, dear momby Allen Hughes and High Schoolof Clea DuVall and Laura Kittrell are some of the titles that will premiere in Toronto.